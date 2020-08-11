Aveva, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, has donated over £100,000 worth of 3D visualisation shipbuilding software to support the restoration of the TS Queen Mary, an iconic steamship built in 1933 to serve Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

The FTSE 100 firm will supply its purpose-built solution for shipbuilding that offers integrated 1D, 2D and 3D engineering and design tools pro bono to support the Friends of TS Queen Mary and naval architects Brookes Bell restore the vessel.

The transformation of the TS Queen Mary follows a historic life in service, during which she regularly transported more than 13,000 passengers a week throughout World War II and maintained vital transport services on the River Clyde.

Described as the last vessel of her kind in the world and listed in the Core 40 fleet of the UK’s National Historic Ship Register as a ship of national pre-eminence.

READ MORE: Prototype ship partly powered by wind 'could bring boost to Clydeside'

HRH Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is royal patron of the ship. It transported King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret as well as Mrs Eleanor Roosevelt during World War II.

The ship is being restored as a heritage destination in Glasgow and will be open to members of the public in 2022.

Friends of TS Queen Mary and Brookes Bell chose Aveva's shipbuilding solution to capture the complex shapes of the ship’s design so that they can begin the restoration process.

The software used previously was not parametric, meaning it required a great deal of manual input, increasing the risk of potential inaccuracies in models and drawings, resulting in more design iterations.

The introduction of Aveva’s advanced shipbuilding software will enable the original vessel structure to be 3D-modelled accurately and in detail, seamlessly linking the model to construction and production drawings, so that shipyard production information for replacement parts can be efficiently produced.

Aveva provides world-leading marine software solutions for the design, production and modification of large and complex projects in the offshore and shipbuilding industries.

Once the design phase is completed, Aveva will use TS Queen Mary’s data – in partnership with the friends organisation – for internal training and future product testing to support the development of vessels in future.

Craig Hayman, Aveva chief executive, said: “The Queen Mary is a shining example of the UK’s history of innovation and design and this restoration and preservation opportunity taking advantage our state-of-the-art software is an accolade that we are proud to earn.

"This project will not only enable us to learn more about this historic ship and its famous predecessors but will also provide great insight and know-how for the future development and restoration of similar vessels.”

Andy McGibbon, senior naval architect, Brookes Bell, said: “This is a very exciting project, and with Aveva’s Shipbuilding & Marine Lifecycle Solutions, we’re able to completely transform the design and restoration process – driving huge improvements in design efficiency, quality, and ensuring that the design is fault free and the vessel is sympathetically restored for the benefit of future generations.”

Iain Sim, Chairman of Friends of TS Queen Mary, said: “Having a fully functional 3D model is a key part of our conservation plan for TS Queen Mary. With Aveva's support, we can improve the accuracy and efficiency of the detailed design and steel renewal phases.

"The commitment to TS Queen Mary from the British marine sector is overwhelming; we are truly grateful to the whole AVEVA team.”

The TS Queen Mary has been described as “the last survivor of her class anywhere in the world” and a shining example of the iconic Clyde steamer class of ships.

Now being preserved as a museum ship, TS Queen Mary was powered by three direct drive steam turbines, and carried 2,086 passengers, making her the largest excursion turbine on the Clyde.

Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group has revealed it slumped to a half-year loss after taking a "substantial" hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The group reported a pre-tax loss of $275 million (£210.5 million) for the six months to June 30 compared with pre-tax profits of $375 million (£287 million) a year earlier.

READ MORE: Royal London pays out £8.5 million in claims to families of Covid-19 victims

IHG laid bare the impact of worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns and slumping demand, with global revenue per available room plunging 52% in the first half - and by 75% in the three months to the end of June.

Its hotels worldwide were also just a quarter full in the second quarter.

In the UK, its revenue per available room plummeted by 90% in the second quarter as its hotels were forced to close.

But the group - which also owns the eponymous hotels chain and brands including Crowne Plaza - said it saw "small but steady improvements" that had continued into July, with global hotel occupancy running at about 45% last month and the decline in revenue per available room improving to around 58%.

Keith Barr, chief executive of IHG, said: "The impact of Covid-19 on our business has been substantial."

He added: "The impact of this crisis on our industry cannot be underestimated, but we are seeing some very early signs of improvement as restrictions ease and traveller confidence returns.

"Whilst the near-term outlook remains uncertain and the time period for market recovery is unknown, we are well positioned with preferred brands in the largest markets and segments, a leading loyalty platform and one of the most resilient business models in the industry."

IHG said it would not pay out an interim shareholder dividend due to the limited visibility of the pace and scale of market recovery.

The group still has 317 hotels or 5% of its global estate closed as at the end of July, including 3% in the Americas, 16% in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia - including the UK - and less than 1% in Greater China.

The group said domestic travel and hotel demand was expected to be more resilient amid the crisis.

Domino's Pizza has seen sales surge in the UK and Ireland as demand for takeaways jumped during the coronavirus lockdown.

The group posted a 5.5% rise in total system sales over the six months to June 28, with UK like-for-like sales up 4.8%, excluding stores opened near another outlet in so-called split territories.

READ MORE: Aberdeen investors acquire oil services company

But the group said underlying pre-tax profits dropped 4.6% to £47.6 million in the six months to June 28 after it was hit by £6.2 million in costs for extra safety measures amid the pandemic.

Domino's switched off customer collection throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, seeing collections tumble 87% in the second quarter, while deliveries surged 22% - or 23% higher in the lockdown period.

The group said that, at a sales level, deliveries more than offset the collection hit, though order numbers were affected and fell 11% during lockdown and 5% overall in the first half.

But it has since restarted contact-free collections as lockdown restrictions have eased and said trading in the first few weeks of the second half has been "encouraging".

Domino's said recent trading had also been boosted by the return of Premier League football, an increase in UK staycations and the VAT reduction on hot food.

It is expecting to book another £2 million in coronavirus-related costs in the second half, it added.

Dominic Paul, chief executive of Domino's Pizza Group, said it was a "resilient" first-half performance.

"While trading in the first few weeks of the second half has been encouraging, it is too early to conclude on how consumer behaviour will evolve," he said.

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/