AVEVA has donated over £100,000 worth of 3D visualisation shipbuilding software to help the restoration of an inconic steamsip.

It is a major boost for the campaign for the TS Queen Mary, a historic turbine steamer built in 1933 to serve Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

The FTSE 100 firm will supply its purpose-built solution for shipbuilding that offers integrated 1D, 2D and 3D engineering and design tools pro bono to support the Friends of TS Queen Mary and naval architects Brookes Bell restore the vessel.

READ MORE: Prototype ship partly powered by wind 'could bring boost to Clydeside'

The move has been hailed by Iain Sim, chairman of Friends of TS Queen Mary, who said: “Having a fully functional 3D model is a key part of our conservation plan for TS Queen Mary. With Aveva’s support, we can improve the accuracy and efficiency of the detailed design and steel renewal phases.

“The commitment to TS Queen Mary from the British marine sector is overwhelming; we are truly grateful to the whole Aveva team.”

The transformation of the TS Queen Mary follows a historic life in service, during which she regularly transported more than 13,000 passengers a week throughout World War II and maintained vital transport services on the River Clyde.

HRH Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is royal patron of the ship. It transported King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret as well as Mrs Eleanor Roosevelt during World War II. The ship is being restored as a heritage destination in Glasgow and it is expected to be open to members of the public in 2022.

Craig Hayman, Aveva chief executive, said the project would provide know-how, adding: “The TS Queen Mary is a shining example of the UK’s history of innovation and design and this restoration and preservation opportunity taking advantage our state-of-the-art software is an accolade that we are proud to earn.”