SCOTTISHPOWER has opened applications for a new “returner” employment programme to support people from diverse backgrounds who have taken a career break or lost their job in the STEM sector due to Covid-19.
The programme is aimed at helping STEM industry returners to refresh their existing skills and knowledge while building their confidence in a working environment after a career break.
With a growing skills shortage in the sector and a need for greater diversity in STEM sectors, supporting candidates back into STEM careers is a core focus for the business, it said.
Anyone who has had a career break of two years or more from a STEM industry can apply, as well as people who have had their employment in the industry affected bycoronavirus.
Mairi Elder, of ScottishPower, said: “In the last three years, we’ve helped incredibly talented people back into work through our returners programme.
"We’ve used it as an opportunity to address the industry STEM skills shortage while improving diversity and helping these outstanding people find opportunities to thrive.”
She also said that “over the last few months, it has become increasingly tough for people trying to get a break in STEM industries and we want to do our bit to help”.
