By Ian McConnell
An award-winning Edinburgh fishmonger which serves many restaurants in the Scottish capital as well as the local community has been put on the market after the current owners, Eddie Kwok and wife Sylvia, decided to retire.
Eddie’s Seafood Market at Marchmont on the south side of Edinburgh, established in 1986 and located in a tenement parade, has been put on the market by property agent Christie & Co with an asking price of £75,000. It was judged Scotland’s Best Fishmonger 2019’ at the Slow Food awards, and has appeared on Countryfile and Rick Stein’s Food Heroes
Mr Kwok said: “After 30 years of devotion to building Eddie’s Seafood Market, we feel it is time to take a step back and spend more time with the family and enjoy a few more lie-ins. My wife and I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of the Marchmont community with such fantastic and knowledgeable customers, for whom many we count as friends.”
Eddie’s Seafood Market offers Scottish-sourced, sushi-grade fish and a range of shellfish.
Christie & Co noted the business had served the local community and many of Edinburgh’s restaurants for more than 30 years. The agent added that the business had remained open during the Covid-19 lockdown and was “very proud to have maintained robust trading levels throughout this challenging period”.
