A FIVE-star bed and breakfast venue in Ayrshire is launching a “butler service” with its reopening this weekend, describing its revised offer as B&B&B.

Dumfries House Lodge’s dining and lounge areas are closed and it has capped the number of rooms available to encourage social distancing among guests. The guest house, which will include a concierge and porter service as part of its revised offering, flagged a “triple-check” disinfectant process to “ensure optimum hygiene levels throughout”.

Hospitality businesses across Scotland have been introducing innovative measures as they have reopened with the easing of the lockdown which was implemented in March to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The country guest house, which sits on the edge of the 2,000-acre Dumfries House estate and will welcome guests from Sunday, is reopening 15 en-suite rooms, with seven remaining closed to maintain social distancing among guests. Two self-catering cottages will also be made available again.

Dumfries House Lodge, which is near Cumnock, said it had “tweaked” its guest experience to “incorporate room service by an estate butler, who will be on hand to serve beverages from a premium drinks menu and wine list as well as a continental breakfast selection each morning”.

The guest house, which was opened officially by Prince Charles in 2012, noted that its food and drink menu was sourced entirely from Dumfries House estate and the local Ayrshire community.

The menu features breakfast honey from the estate’s bees, and organic milk from Mossgiel near Mauchline, as well as a wine list curated by Corney and Barrow in Ayr.

It also includes Highgrove champagne from the Dumfries House cellar, and a range of whisky from the Lost Distillery Company based on the estate.

Earlier this year, Dumfries House Lodge triumphed in the Luxurious Guest House of the Year category at The Scottish Hotel Awards.

Dumfries House is both a tourist destination and the headquarters of The Prince’s Foundation charity, which has the creation of “harmonious communities” as its chief objective.