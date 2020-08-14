Hospitality bodies have launched an anxiety toolkit to help people in the trade whose mental health has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experience Glasgow - the Scottish Enterprise-backed group supporting hospitality and leisure businesses - and Scotland’s Hospitality Health charity said such workers are at higher risk of developing mental health problems as a direct result of the crisis.

The free guide is designed to help hospitality workers recognise the symptoms of stress and anxiety and offers suggestions of ways to help yourself and colleagues as leisure and tourism businesses adjust to operating through coronavirus and returning to work.

READ MORE: Staycation boom stalls as visitor numbers short ‘by a country mile’

The developers said it is intended to help operators improve their team’s health and wellbeing and aims to support triggers surrounding the pandemic such as health concerns, safety at work, wearing PPE, new working practices, financial worries and dealing with the possibility of redundancies.

It said recognising symptoms is helpful to develop coping mechanisms, and the guide offers an understanding into the route of breaking the stress cycle and any negative thoughts.

READ MORE: Scots ballet school chief Jonathan Barton resigns amidst sexual misconduct allegations

Gordon McIntyre, vice chairman of Experience Glasgow and chair of Hospitality Health, said: “Going back to work may be a daunting experience, and it’s common to experience some anxiety when coping with stressful events and changes.

“Some people may recover in a few weeks on their own, while others may need additional help and support. That’s why we’ve developed a bank of resources to support our trade to adopt positive behaviours coping mechanisms surrounding any anxieties, especially around the new normal in service.

“Our collaborative toolkit is a must for anyone emotionally affected by Covid-19, who works in hospitality.

“Please do share with your friends and colleagues.”