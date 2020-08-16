The owner of a popular Glasgow restaurant has this week lamented the rejection of his application for grant assistance amid the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, pointing out he has been denied because of a huge rise in the rateable value of the premises at the last revaluation.
READ MORE: Marco Giannasi’s bid for grant funding for the renowned Battlefield Rest on the south side of Glasgow would, in terms of the restaurant’s previous rateable value, have been eligible in terms of the threshold set by the Scottish Government. The restaurant owner protested the hike in rateable value at the time.
READ MORE: Owner of Battlefield Rest in Glasgow says restaurants keeping on their staff deserve greater support
Tidal energy specialist Orbital Marine Power said this week it has finished work on a testing programme which it reckons has underlined the potential of its floating turbine technology.
READ MORE: The Orkney-based company said the performance of its SR 2000 floating turbine in tests off the islands had raised the bar for firms operating in the wave and tidal energy sector, for which Scotland has great hopes.
North Sea-focused Deltic Energy saw its shares surge 12 per cent at one stage this week after the company increased estimates of the size of a propect that Shell bought in to.
READ MORE: Deltic said the results of an analysis completed with Shell suggested the Selene find contained much more gas than had been thought. The company made the announcement a day after seeing off a potential bidder.
Fashion retailer Quiz saw its shares soar this week after it agreed extended banking facilities with lender HSBC – two months after axing 93 jobs and closing 11 stores in a restructuring move.
READ MORE: In a statement to the stock market, the Glasgow-based company said the total bank facilities available to the business have doubled to £3.5 million from £1.75m.
Five-star Scottish guest house reopens offering B&B&B: bed and breakfast and butler service . @Dumfries_House @heraldscotlandhttps://t.co/gzxWTnVsQv— Ian McConnell (@ianmcconnellHT) August 13, 2020
A five-star bed and breakfast venue in Ayrshire is launching a “butler service” with its reopening this weekend, describing its revised offer as B&B&B.
READ MORE: Dumfries House Lodge’s dining and lounge areas are closed and it has capped the number of rooms available to encourage social distancing among guests. The guest house, which will include a concierge and porter service as part of its revised offering, flagged a “triple-check” disinfectant process to “ensure optimum hygiene levels throughout”.
Ian McConnell: Will chlorinated chicken pose risk to Union amid Brexit farce?
Scott Wright: When will large-scale concerts and festivals return in Scotland?
Mark Williamson: Did Boris Johnson make right call on windfarms?
SME Focus: Wilds inspire creativity at food and drink firm
Monday Interview: New Scottish challenger enters SME banking market
And finally ... from the bulletin: Glasgow's largest office development reaches milestone after Covid pause | Watches of Switzerland sales cheer | Gambling giant's profits down 74%
📊Business Bulletin:— Herald Business (@_HeraldBusiness) August 13, 2020
📊Glasgow's largest office development reaches milestone after Covid pause
📊Watches of Switzerland sales cheer | Gambling giant's profits down 74%
➡https://t.co/nKUBo2mnGk pic.twitter.com/dn9hbl39sg
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.