A landmark student accommodation project in the Scottish capital has moved a step closer to fruition after being granted planning permission.
St Margaret’s House in Meadowbank is set to become a mix of student housing and apartments under the plans.
The building at 151 London Road currently has a range of arts, crafts and community uses.
The Halliday Fraser Munro design statement for Drum shows the plan includes three developments blocks, with 107 apartments and 28 affordable units and about a fifth of the flats will be three-bedroom homes.
It also includes 377 student beds in a mix of en-suite rooms and studio apartments.
Common social areas, study area and administrative space will be provided within the student accommodation.
The buildings range in height from seven to nine storeys.
Edinburgh planners said: “The proposed mix, layout, scale, design and access arrangements are acceptable and appropriate to their context.
"The proposal will provide an appropriate level of amenity to existing and future occupiers.”
It was approved on condition: "A detailed specification, including trade names where appropriate, of all the proposed external materials shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority before work is commenced on site."
