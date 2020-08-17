Hampden & Co plc, the Edinburgh-based private bank, has hailed continued strong growth in lending and deposits in the first half of 2020.

The bank said despite the headwinds of Covid-19, the lockdown and the reduction of UK base rates to historic lows, the bank grew its deposits by £82 million - up 24% against 30 June 2019 - and lending by £94 million, up 61% on last year, and continues to build its client base.

Overall, this translated to income growth of 16% compared to the same period last year.

The first half of 2020 saw the bank transition rapidly to remote working during Covid-19 lockdown, remaining fully open for business and maintaining a focus on high levels of client service while supporting a range of clients by providing liquidity and refinancing loans.

The bank completed a £7 million capital raise in accordance with its capital plan, Simon Miller took over from Alex Hammond-Chambers as chairman at the AGM in May, and the banking and management teams in Edinburgh and London were further strengthened by a series of appointments.

A dedicated business unit supporting mortgage intermediaries in the high net worth sector was launched during the first half and the bank is set to expand its range of mortgage services later this month, it said.

The second part of the planned 2020 capital raise will take place in the fourth quarter to support balance sheet growth, with all shareholders having the opportunity to invest on terms expected to be similar to the earlier capital raise.

Graeme Hartop, Hampden chief executive, said: “The extraordinary circumstances of the last few months have been challenging for all of us, but I’m very pleased with the way we have supported our clients in this environment, with our expert team working closely with clients to mitigate the economic impact and to help them navigate difficult times.

"Our systems and processes have allowed us to operate effectively throughout lockdown, at a time when many banks have been forced to reduce their levels of service. We continue to strengthen our banking teams in Edinburgh and London to keep pace with our growth.”

Mr Hartop added “We are continuing to attract new clients who value the bespoke, relationship-driven way we do business, and we will shortly be launching a retirement mortgage product designed to give our older clients greater flexibility for their borrowing needs.”

Headquartered on Charlotte Square and with a London office in Mayfair, Hampden and Co became the first UK private bank to be established in a quarter of a century when it opened for business in June 2015.

Rightmove has seen its busiest month for sales in a decade, as buyers and sellers focused on property rather than holidays.

The website said sales worth a record sum of more than £37 billion were agreed in July - marking the highest monthly total since its records started over 10 years ago.

In July last year, £25 billion-worth of sales were agreed.

Across Britain, the average asking price on a home in August now stands at £319,497 - edging down slightly by 0.2% or £768 from £320,265 in July, which had been a record high.

However, asking prices did reach new record highs in August in seven nations and regions - Scotland, Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber, North West England, the East Midlands, the East of England, and the West Midlands.

London pulled down the national asking price trend, with the average price tag on a home there falling by 2% month on month.

Rightmove said that between August 5 and August 12, sales were up by 60% compared with the same period in 2019, as the usual seasonal summer slowdown did not materialise.

The website said asking prices usually fall at this time of year, as many people are normally away on holiday.

Rightmove director Miles Shipside said: "We associate this time of year with diving into the pool rather than the property market, and of sand and sun rather than bricks and mortar, but buyers have had a record £37 billion monthly spending spree."

He added that the increase in activity is not just due to the stamp duty holiday recently introduced in England and Northern Ireland.

"More property is coming to market than a year ago in all regions, and at a national level the new supply and heightened demand seem relatively balanced," he said.

"However, those expressing most desire to move on are unsurprisingly in London and its commuter belt."

Kevin Shaw, managing director of residential sales at Leaders Romans Group (LRG), said: "As many of us continue to work from home, people have realised business can function well while doing so, and so no longer want to commute into big cities five days a week, or live in urban environments closer to offices.

"There is real demand to live in rural locations providing green space. The recently announced stamp duty holiday is another market accelerator too, with many investors and buyers exploiting the savings that are to be made."

Dominic Murphy, managing director of DM & Co estate agents in Solihull, said: "I suspect that the market will remain buoyant until job losses filter through and really start to hit the market in full force."

Owners of small businesses are spending almost £22,000 on average to reopen after the economic lockdown, a new study suggests.

One in five small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are using their own savings to cover the cost of recovering from the impact of the virus crisis, said Nucleus Commercial Finance.

The extra costs come at a time when smaller enterprises have already reported an average loss of more than £250,000 due to the impact of Covid-19, according to the research.

Implementing new health and safety measures was the biggest cost, as well as reconfiguring office space.

Investing in new technology and introducing new contactless payment systems were a bigger concern for medium-sized businesses.

Chirag Shah, chief executive of Nucleus Commercial Finance, said: "The last few months have been a turbulent time for businesses both large and small.

"Not only has the loss of income been devastating for many SMEs, but those businesses that are able to reopen in some capacity now face significant costs to ensure they can operate safely, putting a further strain on business finances.

"We need to help SMEs not only survive the current pandemic, but thrive in the future."

