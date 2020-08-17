A closing date has been set in the sale of Scottish comprehensive secondary school Madras College’s 15.5-acre Kilrymont Campus in St Andrews, described as a “significant development site”.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said the site had “generated much interest”.
It declared that the site, about one mile south of St Andrews town centre in an established residential area of the Fife town, “represents a rare opportunity for a developer to acquire a significant development site within St Andrews”.
The site includes the B-listed Madras College buildings, comprising a 109,764 sq ft school building and 15,672 sq ft sports hall, car parking, playing fields and “amenity space”.
Shepherd has set a closing date of December 3, encouraging interested parties to make “pre-application inquiries” to Fife Council’s planning department.
It added that the site was expected to be available for development from August next year.
Jonathan Reid, a commercial partner at Shepherd, said: “This site has generated much interest and, consequently, we have set a closing date on its sale.
“All interested parties are encouraged to make pre-application enquiries to Fife Council planning services and as such we have set the closing date to allow all interested parties the time to conduct this part of their due diligence.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.