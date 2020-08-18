GLASGOW Prestwick Airport has reported an operating profit against a £1 million loss the previous year.
The Scottish Government-owned airport reported the underlying operating profit of £3m, subject to audit, for the 12 months to March 31 2020.
Revenue increased by 46 per cent year-on-year to £36 million, up from £24.6 million.
Holyrood has been seeking to sell the site after taking it into public hands for £1 in 2013.
A preferred bidder was appointed last year. The airport and its specialist freight services have been involved in the handling of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in Scotland.
Stewart Adams, chief executive at Glasgow Prestwick Airport, said the development of new revenue opportunities coupled with measures to control costs and operational efficiencies helped.
He said: “This performance underlines Glasgow Prestwick Airport’s enhanced status as a vital strategic provider of international freight and aviation services, and a major infrastructure asset which benefits the Scottish economy. While we were very much on an upward trajectory in terms of profitability before the global pandemic, it is inevitable that our future revenue and profits will be affected due to the impact of coronavirus.”
He added he does “not expect passenger numbers to return to pre-coronavirus levels in the near future”.
