As the Aberdeen lockdown nears the end of its second week, what lessons are emerging?

Certainly it's a stark reminder that the progress we’ve made towards beating coronavirus is fragile. We need to be banking our wins, not taking them to the casino.

It has also been a very clear demonstration of how the actions of a few can send shockwaves through an entire community and economy. So many businesses, who have done absolutely nothing wrong, have been forced to close simply because of their postcode and sector. Others, although in trades that have been allowed to stay open, have had takings decimated by the drop in footfall.

And now we know exactly what people mean when they say there are no easy choices at the moment. If the alternative is returning to another national shutdown, a targeted local lockdown is certainly the least-worst option.

That, though, is scant comfort for those Aberdeen firms who have had to pull down the shutters just as they were getting back to business. Those businesses will need practical support to make it to the other side, as will those who depend on them – staff, suppliers and the wider local business community.

So, to return to the question posed above, what does the last fortnight in Aberdeen tell us about what such support should look like? Similarly, are there lessons from the Leicester lockdown that began at the end of June on which we can draw?

Well, in the hours that followed the Aberdeen announcement, local businesses were frantically asking all sorts of practical questions. Was their postcode or specific type of premises covered by the closure? If they were within the cordon, but could still open, could they accept deliveries? Should they tell staff not to travel to work? If they were outside the lockdown area, should they refuse to serve any customers who have come from inside it?

The first thing that business owners need, therefore, is crystal clear, immediate communications, setting out what they need to do and how the rules apply to them.

Further, as such questions are all utterly predictable, there’s no reason why a standard answer template can’t be worked up now, ready for immediate use whenever the next flare-up appears.

Next, it might become necessary for the government to step in with some financial support to help smaller businesses and the self-employed – many of whom are running on fumes after five months of coronavirus restrictions.

Again, we can get a support system ready now for future use. We know, for example, that funds earmarked for local support grants are underspent. So, work can start now to repurpose that cash to set up a support fund for businesses hit by local lockdowns.

Similarly, economic growth measures, such as the Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, which obviously can’t operate in places where all the restaurants are closed, could be brought back later in the year once lockdown is lifted.

Finally, there needs to be a clear enforcement strategy. The Aberdeen situation has very publicly shown us the importance of everyone obeying the rules. Experts tell us that, while the vast majority of businesses are complying, some are making genuine mistakes and a reckless minority are just ignoring the letter and the spirit of the law.

Now, of course government needs to do better at providing accessible, coherent guidance for businesses to follow – and we’ll continue to push them hard to do so, raising it with no less than the First Minister.

But, where a few cowboys’ disregard for the rules threatens to spoil it for everyone, maybe now is the time for some more proactive enforcement.

Colin Borland is director of devolved nations for the Federation of Small Businesses