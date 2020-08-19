By Ian McConnell
PLANS have been lodged for a major housing and commercial development on a brownfield site around a decommissioned runway at Edinburgh Airport.
READ MORE: Owner of popular Glasgow restaurant laments rejection of coronavirus crisis grant funding bid
The proposed Elements Edinburgh project is described by the company behind it, Crosswind Developments, as a “sustainable, inclusive, net zero carbon development using the latest in green technology to build 2,500 homes and 1.02 million sq ft of commercial space including a dedicated digital quarter, hotels and retail units”. The plan for the 30.4-hectare site has been submitted to City of Edinburgh Council.
READ MORE: Opinion: Ian McConnell: Will chlorinated chicken pose risk to Union amid Brexit farce?
Crosswind said the commitment to proceed with the investment is a “huge vote of confidence in Edinburgh’s future as the city looks to rebuild its economy following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic”. The company, part of Edinburgh Airport owner Global Infrastructure Partners, noted a report by BiGGAR Economics had predicted the digital quarter could boost Scotland’s economic output by £456.2 million per year and support 6,612 jobs. Crosswind said more than 40% of the site would be “dedicated green and public space with an informal park opening up access to the Gogar Burn”.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.