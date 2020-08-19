A new restaurant centred on “home-cooked” style foods is set to open its doors in Glasgow.

Joe Lazzerini and Amalia Colaluca are set to introduce their first concept to Glasgow’s West End in the autumn when they open The Loveable Rogue on Great Western Road.

The Glasgow based couple, who are partners in life and in business, will offer a flexible, relaxed and accessible pub style dining venue where everybody is welcome.

The firm said that “with fresh, home-cooked dishes at the heart of their inspiration for The Loveable Rogue, diners will enjoy some of the best comfort foods Glasgow has to offer”.

The venue on Great Western Road, formerly home to The Hebridean, will house a 60-cover neighbourhood pub restaurant and will showcase a seasonal, and “each flavoursome dish will offer guests a unique twist on family favourites and traditional recipes including lobster mac'n'cheese and a classic Kiev with curried cauliflower”.

It will also have roast beef and Yorkshire puddings and Sunday roast dinners.

Mr Lazzerini, head chef and co-owner, said: “We will offer hearty, unfussy and delicious food that everyone can tuck into.

“The all-day menu will introduce a very different flavour profile for our guests and will offer a welcoming atmosphere and homely feel - a place that needs no pretence to go along at any time of the day and enjoy.”

Glasgow based agency Maguires have been appointed to reimagine the new pub restaurant and work is currently under way.

Lazzerini and Colaluca took over the reins at 333 Great Western Road from Glasgow chef and entrepreneur Nico Simeone in February 2020 but plans to rebrand in April were put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Loveable Rogue plans to create 10 new jobs as they open in the city.

It said: “Interiors will be homely and earthy, like all good pubs and will feature a cosy reception-cum-lounge, a tasteful mix of exposed brick and beams, comfy furnishings and the welcome sight of a well-stocked bar.”

Ms Colaluca, co-owner, said: “For us a good pub offers more than just the drinks available at the bar - it’s the small touches, the little things and the care put into everything that we believe will help us stand out. Combining our focus on comfort food and a friendly neighbourhood service - The Loveable Rogue will create a cosy dining environment that is dynamic yet relaxed - the kind of space Joe and I like to eat in.”

With covid-19 restrictions, the venue will open with a reduced capacity of 48.

A Glasgow-based company working to help develop cleaner and more efficient sustainable energy in Kenya has been awarded UK Space Agency funding.

Omanos Analytics, in partnership with Global Surface Intelligence (GSI), will work with the Kenyan National Environment Management Authority as part of an international partnership programme (IPP).

The gEOthermal Kenya project has received £300,000 to help monitor land use around current and prospective geothermal power plants, and support sustainable growth in the sector.

Omanos will combine intelligence from local stakeholders with satellite data from their base at Fairfield Govan Heritage Centre in Glasgow.

Celia Davies, Omanos Analytics director, said: "We founded Omanos because we wanted to make space data more accessible and useful to communities around the world, and we're absolutely delighted to have the IPP's support for this mission through gEOthermal Kenya.

"We'll be working with Kenya's National Environmental Management Authority to support the sustainable growth of the geothermal sector, through a combination of satellite data insights and community consultations."

Liz Cox, from the UK Space Agency's IPP, said: "The compelling results of the previous projects cement the case for investment in space for sustainable development.

"IPP is not only demonstrating the value of satellite solutions and improving the lives of people on the ground in developing countries but also facilitating effective alliances between the United Kingdom and international organisations.

"It's a 'win-win' and an exciting moment in the programme."

Regulators are considering whether to launch an investigation into the £780 million merger between Carlsberg's UK division and brewer Marston's.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would establish whether the deal announced in June could reduce competition in the UK, although it emphasised that no decision has been made.

The move makes attempts by Carlsberg and Marston's to seal the deal by the end of September - initially slated as a hopeful competition date - unlikely.

CMA officials said in a statement: "The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services."

Interested parties are invited to submit their views to the agency by September 2.

If the deal is not held up, the two companies hope to create the Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, with Marston's brewing business valued at £580 million and Carlsberg's UK brewing division at £200 million.

Marston's said it will own a 40% stake in the joint venture and will use the plans to focus on its pub and accommodation business.

The companies said talks started towards the end of 2019, and they hope to seal the deal in the third quarter of 2020.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston's, told the PA news agency in June that the deal was "sign of confidence" in the long-term future of the UK brewing sector.

He said: "It's clearly a very difficult time right now for brewery and pub operators.

"We know that things will remain uncertain over the next few months, but we are confident that this strengthens our position in the long term."

Tomasz Blawat, managing director of Carlsberg UK, told PA at the time that the "strong heritage" of both firms made the venture logical.

He said: "I believe in having a strong balance of international brands and local brands. The deal complements this perfectly.

"I wish this was all happening in a different set of circumstances but things have substantially changed since we first had conversations last year.

"We were well into discussions when the coronavirus crisis kicked in and we were left facing the choice of whether to continue, but we have a very long-term view."

