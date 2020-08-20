GLASGOW-BASED couple Joe Lazzerini and Amalia Colaluca have unveiled their plans for a restaurant on the city’s Great Western Road which they took over from chef and entrepreneur Nico Simone in February.
Plans to rebrand in April were put on hold by the Covid-19 pandemic. The duo noted the restaurant, which will trade as The Hebridean through August, will be relaunched as The Loveable Rogue this autumn. This 60-cover “neighbourhood pub-restaurant”, with an initial capacity of 48 given Covid restrictions, will offer a seasonal menu featuring “local produce”.
The owners flagged “a unique twist on family favourites and traditional recipes including lobster mac’n’cheese and a classic Kiev with curried cauliflower”.
Glasgow creative agency Maguires has been appointed to “reimagine the new pub-restaurant”.
