Mike Ashley's Frasers Group retail empire has called on the Government to raise corporation tax by 1% to directly increase funding for the NHS, as the company revealed it hopes to take advantage of empty stores in shopping centres to expand the group further.

The comments come in the delayed results for the group - the second consecutive annual delay - which showed sales across its brands, including House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, jumped 6.9% to £3.96 billion in the 12 months to April 26 compared with a year earlier, but pre-tax profits dropped almost 20% to £143.5 million.

Frasers Group added it wants to spend "in excess" of £100 million on a digital upgrade with focus on its luxury brand business Flannels and has been speaking to landlords about overhauling its rental agreements, suggesting more should enter into long-term deals to share till takings in lieu of rent.

The company said there are also plans to open Sports Direct, Evans Cycles and Game on the same sites, although no numbers were given for openings.

It said: "Due to the circumstances resulting from Covid-19 and adhering to Government guidelines, it is possible the program (sic) of store openings will be impacted."

Car dealership Lookers has warned over a "material" first-half loss after lockdown as it also revealed an accounting investigation is being extended further across the business.

The group, which suspended shares on July 1 after it discovered a potential fraud on its books, said it would have to put back its 2019 results further after already delaying in March and June.

Lookers said the widened scope of the investigation by Grant Thornton meant further work was needed on its corporate leasing division and vehicle financing arrangements, as well as the 2018 and earlier balance sheets.

It has already alerted over a possible £19 million hit from the accounting issues and said it was assessing the impact of these matters on accounts, but still expects to remain profitable in 2019 on an underlying basis.

Lookers' update on the investigation came as it cautioned over underlying half-year pre-tax losses after the closure of dealerships in lockdown sent revenues tumbling 38% to around £1.6 billion.

It also revealed the scale of job losses amid an overhaul launched last November, with more than a fifth - 22% - of its workforce set to be cut by the end of September, leaving it with around 6,700 staff.

This comes after the latest round of redundancies announced in June saw more than 1,400 jobs axed.

It said trading has been "encouraging" since the staggered reopening of showrooms from June 1.

It returned to like-for-like used vehicle sales in June and said it outperformed the new retail market, with the trading trends strengthening in July.

Last month it invoiced and delivered more than 14,000 new retail and used units, up 17% on a like-for-like basis.

Lookers said: "The release of pent-up demand from over two months of closure, together with an ongoing consumer trend to avoid public transport in favour of the private car, has helped to drive activity.

"Given the group's large internal and external retail premises, social distancing measures are less disruptive than many other forms of retailing which has helped encourage customers back to the dealerships."

Babycare group Mothercare has announced a new business model after talks with franchisees as it also finalised a deal with Boots to sell goods across the chain in time for the autumn season.

The firm - which last year put its UK stores into administration with all 79 shops closing and 2,500 jobs lost - said the new franchise arrangements would ensure a "more sustainable and less capital-intensive business model".

It will see the group's franchise partners pay for products directly to manufacturers.

The group added it had finally completed the deal with Boots to become its UK and Ireland franchise partner - first announced in December - which will see it sell Mothercare-branded clothing from this autumn and goods including pushchairs and car seats in larger stores and online.

The Boots deal had suffered a series of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the new franchise plans, Mothercare said: "We believe this new way of working will ultimately have the added benefits of improving pricing for franchise partners, which in turn should better incentivise retail sales growth and assist our manufacturing partners in reinstating credit insurance for future seasons."

As well as the 10-year Boots deal, Mothercare said it had also struck a new 20-year franchise arrangement with Alshaya Group, its main franchise partner.

Mothercare added that it still expects to take a £10 million hit from the UK stores administration last November.

The administration left Mothercare refocused on simply providing branded products to retailers.

In June, the group was also dealt a blow when temporary boss Glyn Hughes said he did not want the job on a permanent basis.

He quit in June, leaving Mothercare to be led by the chief operating officer and

chief financial officer, under the watchful eye of chairman Clive Whiley.

