One of Scotland’s largest independent pharmacy operators has acquired a new store in Musselburgh using seven-figure financial backing support.

M&D Green Group, based in Glasgow, plans to retain all existing staff at Eskside Pharmacy on Musselburgh’s High Street, and recruit a new, full-time delivery driver. It will also fully refurbish and re-brand the store from September as part of the acquisition, backed by HSBC UK.

The deal continues the group’s growth plan of expanding across the central belt and follows the purchase of five Thomas McLean & Son’s pharmacy units in 2018, also funded by HSBC UK.

Martin Green, owner of M&D Green Group, said: “HSBC UK has continually backed our ambitious growth plans and the support to purchase the pharmacy in Musselburgh is an important next step in our overall expansion plan throughout Scotland.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK said: “We are pleased to support ambitious businesses in Scotland and Martin has shown in recent years that they have been following through on their expansion plans with great success.”

It takes the group’s total number of units in Scotland to 24 and adds to M&D Green’s growing portfolio of pharmacies across Scotland, made up predominantly of stores across the central belt, in Glasgow, Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire and now Lothian.

Glasgow design studio O Street has won a series of new client assignments and campaigns in 2020 with US-based clients and the Glasgow Film Festival among recent wins.

O Street’s Denver office is now working with Oklahoma-based marijuana company Moods ahead of its launch later this year, while Glasgow Film Festival was secured following a competitive pitch.

The Glasgow Film Festival is one of the leading film festivals in the UK and is run by Glasgow Film, the charity that also owns the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT). Glasgow Film Festival returns next year between 24 February and 7 March 2021.

O Street brings experience of working with the Edinburgh Film Festival between 2007 and 2009.

Another piece of business picked up by O Street this year is with global music company ATC Management on its Driift initiative to deal with how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the music industry and has already helped to produce online shows by Laura Marling, Lianne La Havas, Nick Cave and a show by Biffy Clyro from the Glasgow Barrowlands on August 15.

O Street, founded by David Freer and Neil Wallace in 2006, is the lead designer for Royal Bank of Scotland’s pioneering "People’s Money” bank notes, with the £20 polymer note released in May being the third instalment of the “Fabric of Nature” series that first launched with the £5 note in 2016.

O Street also counts Google, Spotify, BrewDog and the Scottish Government among its client base and opened its fourth office, and first international office, in Denver in 2017. Headquartered in Glasgow, O Street also has offices in London and Manchester.

David Freer, co-founder, O Street said: “2020 has been a challenging year so far for our business in so many ways and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to navigate through the difficult times so far with an agile approach to working with our clients in the UK and internationally.

"The arts and culture scene has been particularly hard hit, so we’re really happy to be working with the amazing team at Glasgow Film Festival and supporting such a cherished brand in our backyard.”

Allison Gardner, Glasgow Film CEO and Co-Director of Glasgow Film Festival, said: “Next year’s Glasgow Film Festival will be like none we have held before as we adapt and respond to the new regulations for public gatherings and events. The 17th edition of the festival will be a hybrid mix of screenings in cinema venues and at home, with the same high quality mix of premieres from Scotland and around the world.

“The opportunity to design branding for the film festival attracted many established designers and agencies, and we awarded the contract to O Street for their proposal’s charm and humour, its warmth and adaptability. This is the film festival for audiences, it has a passionate following and is an established event in the UK’s cultural calendar. We are looking forward to working with the team at O Street to bring the film festival’s distinct identity to life and will reveal the new brand later this year.”

Ric Salmon, co-founder of Driift said: “We had to develop this business model so quickly to respond to the unfolding Covid-19 lockdown that we required a branding agency that could work to the highest quality at breakneck speed. O Street delivered on every level in an effortless manner that exceeded our expectations.”

Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago have been removed from the list of safe countries people can travel to without going into quarantine following fears they could be experiencing a second wave of Covid-19.

The move, announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday evening, means people travelling from these countries will have to isolate for two weeks if they return to the UK after 4am on Saturday.

In addition, Scotland has also removed Switzerland from the safe travel list, so anybody returning to north of the border from the Alpine country will also have to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Here is what it will mean for travellers:

- When will I have to self-isolate?

The new measures come into force from 4am on Saturday August 22, meaning that travellers returning to the UK from any of those destinations have around 36 hours to avoid going into quarantine.

Anyone returning after that date will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

It applies to people returning to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the addition of Switzerland applies to people in Scotland.

Has anywhere been added to the safe travel list?

Passengers arriving in the UK from Portugal will no longer have to self-isolate because it has been added to the travel corridor list from 4am on Saturday.

Mr Shapps tweeted on Thursday evening: "Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries included in Travel Corridors."

Referencing his own isolation after a family holiday to Spain, Mr Shapps added: "As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.

"Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)"

- Why is this happening?

Officials say the decision to add the three countries to the quarantine list was based on a "significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases".

The weekly incidence per 100,000 people for Croatia has increased from 10.4 on August 12 to 27.4 on August 19 - a 164% increase.

In Trinidad and Tobago, cases have increased over the past four weeks, with a sharp 232% spike in the number of cases per 100,000 people between August 12 and 19.

In Austria, the weekly number of cases per 100,000 of the population has increased from 10.5 on August 13 to 20.3 on August 20, a 93% increase.

- I've got a holiday booked to a country on the list, what should I do?

The FCO advises British nationals against "all but essential travel" to the countries on the quarantine list.

Those who still decide to travel after August 22 will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

- What about employers whose employees have to go into quarantine?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously said no worker following quarantine guidance should be penalised by employers, including by being put on to sick pay.

He said that if someone is following the law in relation to quarantine and self-isolating, "they can't have penalties taken against them".

