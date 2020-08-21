Chef Modou Diagne has opened his debut restaurant, 111 by Modou, in Glasgow’s West End.

The 46-cover restaurant has opened with a reduced capacity of 28.

Earlier this year chef Nico Simeone announced that Glasgow restaurant 111 by Nico on Cleveden Road was to witness its biggest change to date with his close colleague and friend Modou Diagne taking over the reins.

Modou Diagne said: "I am overwhelmed with the support that I have had over the past few months from the people of Glasgow and beyond. This is a dream come true. I'm so grateful to Nico for this opportunity and I still can't quite believe that my name is above the doors at 111.

On arrival in Scotland, Modou Diagne, who is orginally from Senegal, slept rough for ten days until he found refuge in a Shelter charity church which helps the homeless and eventually he found permanent shelter.

After a year of applying for jobs continually with no success, he saw a recruitment advert placed by Nico Simeone for a kitchen porter at 111 by Nico. Within three minutes of the advert going live, he had applied for the job. He climbed the ranks from kitchen poerter to head chef and was offered the opportunity to make his mark on the industry with his own restaurant brand in March this year by Nico Simeone.