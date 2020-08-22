ONE of Scotland’s largest independent pharmacy operators has acquired a new store in Musselburgh using seven-figure bank backing.

M&D Green Group, based in Glasgow, plans to retain all existing staff at Eskside Pharmacy on Musselburgh’s High Street, and recruit a new, full-time delivery driver. It will also fully refurbish and re-brand the store from September as part of the acquisition, backed by HSBC UK. The deal ‘continues the group’s growth plan of expanding across the central belt’ and follows the purchase of five Thomas McLean & Son’s pharmacy units in 2018.