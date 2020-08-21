Chef Modou Diagne has opened his debut restaurant, 111 by Modou, in Glasgow's West End, with a five course tasting menu.

The former 111 by Nico venue, at 111 Cleveden Road, has been transformed and the 46-cover premises has opened with a reduced capacity of 28 and further features include an open kitchen and contemporary artwork.

The restaurant was gifted to Mr Diagne by Six by Nico owner Nico Simeone.

The 26-year-old-year Mr Diagne said: “I am overwhelmed with the support that I have had over the past few months from the people of Glasgow and beyond. This is a dream come true. I'm so grateful to Nico for this opportunity and I still can't quite believe that my name is above the doors at 111.

“I'm excited about the journey ahead of us, showcasing great produce and introducing myself to the local community and welcoming new and familiar faces back to the restaurant."

Earlier this year Mr Simeone announced that 111 by Nico was to witness its biggest change to date with his close colleague and friend Mr Diagne taking over the reins.

Mr Diagne, originally from Senegal, climbed up the ranks from kitchen porter to head chef and in March 2020 Mr Simeone offered him the opportunity to make his mark in the industry under his own restaurant brand.

111 by Modou marks the next chapter in this inspiring and remarkable story of an 19-year-old who came to Glasgow by himself with only £200 in his pocket to look for an opportunity in life.

More than 930,000 jobs in Scotland have been supported by UK Government schemes during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

By the end of June, 779,500 people had signed on to the Job Retention Scheme, which was set up earlier this year to allow firms to furlough staff and have the Government pay 80% of their wages.

A similar scheme for those who are self-employed has been used by 157,000 people in Scotland, totalling £459 million.

The self-employed scheme gives out taxable grants to the value of the average operating profits from the last three years.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "Our pioneering furlough and self-employed schemes are part of an unprecedented package to help businesses and individuals across Scotland during the pandemic."

Mr Jack also pointed to the financial aid for the Scottish economy given out as part of other schemes put in place by the UK Government.

He said: "On top of these vital initiatives, we loaned more than £2.3 billion to 65,000 Scottish businesses, deferred VAT bills, and increased support to individuals through Universal Credit. In addition, we have allocated to the Scottish Government an extra £6.5 billion of direct funding.

"We are focused on getting our economy back on track with innovative and targeted support.

"We have cut VAT to help restart tourism businesses, our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is boosting hospitality businesses, the new £1,000 job retention bonus will help companies retain staff, and our £2 billion Kickstart scheme to create thousands of high-quality jobs for young people.

"There are undoubtedly very real economic challenges ahead. But I am clear that the UK Government will continue to do everything possible to support people across the whole of the United Kingdom."

Scotland's Economy Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, welcomed the number of people who had been supported through the scheme, but railed against the fact that it will end in October.

Ms Hyslop said at the daily briefing on coronavirus in Edinburgh on Friday that she had written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak about the issue, calling for a "targeted extension" of the scheme, which would allow support to be offered to specific sectors.

She said: "That vital safety net is due to be pulled from under people in just 10 weeks' time.

"We have again and again asked the UK Government to reconsider the premature ending of this lifeline."

She added that, with the German government announcing that its furlough scheme will continue for two years, the UK Government must "think again".

Ms Hyslop also advocated for targeted support for people and companies caught up in local lockdowns, similar to the situation in Aberdeen.

Tour operator Jet2 plans to resume flights and holidays to Portugal's Algarve region next week after the country was added to the UK's travel corridor list.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced they will start offering breaks to the popular destination of Faro from August 24.

Multiple weekly flights to the southern Portuguese city will be reintroduced from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle airports.

It follows Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealing that passengers arriving in the UK from Portugal will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days, with the change coming into effect from 4am on Saturday.

Portugal has also been exempted from the FCO's global advisory against non-essential travel.

The prospect of quarantine-free holidays for Britons will come as a boost to Portugal's tourism sector, with the country previously expressing its disappointment over being left off the safe travel list for much of the summer.

Jet2 is already operating flights to the Portuguese island of Madeira from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted airports.

It said onboard cleaning and "in-resort care" following Covid-19 guidelines, were among measures in place to help ensure flights and holidays were safe.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "We welcome this change in government advice which means that customers can once again look forward to enjoying their well-deserved holidays in the stunning Algarve region.

"With flights and holidays operating to Faro, in addition to Madeira, we are thrilled to be offering customers two fantastic options in Portugal when they're looking to book their well-deserved holiday away from the gloom."

Claudia Miguel, UK director at Turismo de Portugal, said: "We have consistently maintained our unwavering confidence in the safety of Portugal, and we are delighted to have arrived at a decision which we feel far better reflects the reality of the situation in Portugal."

A spokesperson for travel trade organisation Abta said: "Portugal is a popular destination among British holidaymakers and a place where the weather usually remains pleasant late into winter time.

"The news that holidaymakers can still enjoy a much deserved break in this country will be welcomed by travellers and the travel industry alike."

But Which? Travel editor Rory Boland commented: "The addition of Portugal is likely to come too late to help many struggling holiday companies who are at the point of collapse, as summer trips have already been cancelled.

"Which? has been asking the Government what support it will provide to the travel industry for several months.

"That support is now urgently needed."

