THE UK private sector economy has seen the rebound in its activity accelerate this month but the pace of job-shedding has increased to its fastest rate since May, writes Ian McConnell.
The jump in activity this month, revealed in a survey published yesterday by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and financial information company IHS Markit, is the sharpest since October 2013.
It is being driven by sharp increases in output in both services and manufacturing.
READ MORE: Opinion: Ian McConnell: Johnson and Cummings need to see UK as others do and fast, as Brexit fiasco rolls on
The rebound follows precipitous drops in output driven by the coronavirus crisis and associated lockdown. Official data have shown the UK plunged into recession in the three months to June with a second consecutive quarter of decline.
READ MORE: Opinion: Ian McConnell: Please Mr Sunak, listen to the Germans before it is too late
CIPS’s UK composite output index, which covers the manufacturing and services sectors, has risen from 57 in July to 60.3 in August on a seasonally adjusted basis. This takes it further above the 50 no-change mark, thus signalling faster growth. The UK services business activity index has risen from 56.5 in July to 60.1 in August to signal the fastest monthly pace of increase in 72 months. And the UK manufacturing output index has increased from 59.3 in July to 61.6 in August, to signal the sharpest growth in this sector for 76 months.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.