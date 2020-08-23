Innis & Gunn has defied the gloom enveloping the Scottish hospitality sector by signalling its commitment to expanding its Brewery Taproom concept, as chief executive Dougal Sharp outlined his “unshakeable” belief in the future of pubs in the UK.
The Edinburgh-based beer company unveiled details of its latest Taproom, which opened in Leith this week.
READ MORE: It anticipates an initial 12 jobs will be created at the outlet, based at The Shore, with the prospect of further roles being added if social distancing measures are eventually eased and its capacity is increased. Mr Sharp said the company was “definitely” aiming to grow its retail estate further as part of its expansion ambitions.
Plans have been lodged for a major housing and commercial development on a brownfield site around a decommissioned runway at Edinburgh Airport.
READ MORE: The proposed Elements Edinburgh project is described by the company behind it, Crosswind Developments, as a “sustainable, inclusive, net zero carbon development using the latest in green technology to build 2,500 homes and 1.02 million sq ft of commercial space including a dedicated digital quarter, hotels and retail units”.
Plans for thousands of homes on site around old #airport runway lodged . @heraldscotland https://t.co/hrgu1PVeEw— Ian McConnell (@ianmcconnellHT) August 19, 2020
Troubled automotive group Lookers, owner of the Taggarts chain of car dealerships in Scotland, has warned of a “material” loss for the first half of 2020 and the widening of an internal fraud investigation that has delayed publication of last year’s accounts.
READ MORE: Lookers, whose shares have been suspended from trading since July 1, has now said it will not be possible to produce its 2019 accounts by the end of August, as it had previously hoped. Publication of these figures was originally postponed in March, and then again in June.
Jo Bamford, the industrialist and JCB heir who is championing hydrogen power, this week revealed plans to create a hydrogen fuel production plant in Scotland.
READ MORE: He said the production unit will be sited outside Glasgow and it is expected to be operational by November next year when the rescheduled COP26 climate event is due to take place in the city.
The newly-relaunched Glasgow Beer Works (GBW), formerly known as Merchant City Brewing, said this week it is pushing ahead with plans to establish what is said to be Scotland’s first canning and bottling service dedicated to independent brewers and craft beverage producers.
READ MORE: Phil MaCan is expected to be up and running from early September, around the same time as GBW’s showcase of craft beers from Glasgow draws to an end.
SSE Renewables, the owner and developer of the Shetland-based Viking Wind Farm has named Vestas as supplier of the turbines.
READ MORE: The deal means Viking will be Danish firm Vestas’ largest stand-alone onshore wind farm order in Europe to date. The Vestas turbine contract award follows the decision in June by Perth-based SSE Renewables to invest £580 million in the new onshore wind farm.
Ian McConnell: Johnson and Cummings need to see UK as others do and fast, as Brexit fiasco rolls on
Scott Wright: Royal Bank owner shrinks as virus calls for a big response
Paul Sheerin: Colleagues will look at the way a company treated those who had to leave
Monday Interview: ‘5G will make our lives here safer and more connected’
SME Focus: West Lothian fluid engineering specialists help keep wheels of industry turning
And finally ... from the bulletin: Aberdeen lockdown: 5,000 jobs 'at risk', businesses 'disappointed and surprised' | Scotland officially in recession | Transport chief leaves early
