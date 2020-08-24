Scottish technology is on its way to Mars on board the Perseverance Rover.

Wire and cable manufactured by WL Gore and Associates at its Space Centre of Excellence in Dundee and also in their Delaware plant, have been used by NASA for its Mars 2020 Mission, which is currently on its way to the red planet.

The cables assist with communications around the critical landing operation and are also used within the pioneering Perseverance Rover itself, which is now cruising in space and expected to land on February 18, 2021.

The Mars 2020 mission addresses high-priority scientific goals for exploration to help answer the questions of potential life on Mars.

Gore’s wire and cable products are critical components to the success of data processing and communications between the Perseverance Rover and the descent stage of the mission.

They assist with the precise landing operation to the Martian surface until the Sky Crane enabling this operation departs.

Images credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The intense entry, descent and landing (EDL) phase begins when the spacecraft reaches the top of the Martian atmosphere, travelling at about 12,100 mph. EDL ends about seven minutes later with the rover stationary on the Martian surface.

The Perseverance Rover, whose parts include Gore wire and cable, is about the size of a car, but at 1,025 kilograms it weighs significantly less.

It has the capability to travel on the surface of Mars over three to 12 miles during its duration, which is expected to be at least one Mars year (687 Earth days).

The mission addresses high-priority science goals such as looking for habitability, seeking biosignatures, caching samples and preparing for humans.

Gore said its products were selected for the mission because of their durable constructions that have been proven and trusted over one hundred missions to withstand the harshest environments encountered in space.

Gore Space Cables have also been used on the iconic Apollo 11 mission to the moon as well as the International Space Station, Envisat, Space Shuttle Program, Sentinel, Hubble Space Telescope and 2012 Curiosity Mission.

In June 2019 Gore officially opened the Gore Space Centre of Excellence at Dundee Technology Park to acknowledge the outstanding quality of work delivered by its Associates.

Jeff Fyfe, Gore’s space global business leader based in Dundee, said: “This is a really proud moment for Associates in Dundee. We’re honoured to be part of this momentous mission to explore Mars.

"Gore has a long history of working alongside NASA and the European Space Agency to meet the most demanding mission specifications. We have a fantastic legacy that spans back for over fifty years of space missions and a 100% failure-free flight record.

"Gore’s continuous innovation has earned our space division a global reputation and it is an exciting time for associates to be part of history in the making.”

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has said it will save "a number of jobs" after buying parts of DW Sports for £37 million.

The company behind Sports Direct and House of Fraser said it would pay £37 million for parts of the assets of DW's gym and fitness business.

It includes some of the company's stock, but not the brand name DW, or the firm's intellectual property.

Around 1,700 jobs were put at risk when DW Sports fell into administration at the start of the month.

Mr Ashley's company said that it would save some of these, but did not specify how many jobs would be rescued.

"The transaction compliments (sic) the existing gym and fitness club portfolio within the company's group and is consistent with the group's elevation strategy," it said in a statement.

"Frasers Group looks forward to elevating the gym and fitness assets acquired pursuant to the transaction under the group's existing iconic Everlast brand, and is also pleased to have saved a number of jobs."

The price could rise to £43.9 million if Frasers also acquires some leaseholds, the buyer said.

During the year ending March 31 2019, DW had gross assets of almost £195 million, and made a loss of just over £20 million.

DW appointed insolvency specialists on August 3, after its income was hit by the lockdown that forced its stores and gyms to close.

It operated 73 gyms and 75 retail sites in the UK, but had already revealed plans to shut 25 stores in July.

Earlier this month DW said it would wind down the retail business for good, with the remaining 50 stores to close.

More lockdown restrictions have been eased across Scotland, allowing for further entertainment and leisure facilities to reopen.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that bingo halls, casinos, snooker halls, funfairs and amusement arcades can reopen on Monday, with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

It is more than seven weeks since similar moves were made in England for venues such as bingo halls.

Some outdoor live events are now permitted, with physical distancing, while driving lessons and contact sports outside can also resume.

Indoor face-to-face advisory services, such as Citizens Advice, can restart.

At the time, Ms Sturgeon said: "I hope the reopening of some services will be welcomed because we know it is essential to reduce the economic harm this virus is doing, but I hope people will also understand why, as we try to open services and keep them open, we must take firm action when rules and guidance are not being complied with."

The news was welcomed across affected industries, while a live event was announced as part of the Edinburgh festivals season.

Nathan Cassidy's Observational show will take place at The Three Sisters on Monday, with physical distancing, hygiene and restricted numbers.

Derek Mitchell, chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said that the reopening of its bureaux was vital for supporting the most vulnerable people face to face.

