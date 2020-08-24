A six-court indoor tennis centre on the outskirts of the Scottish capital has been granted planning permission.

Heriot-Watt University, Oriam and SportsScotland will work in partnership to create the new Oriam Indoor Tennis Centre at the Heriot-Watt Edinburgh campus.

It will join existing external and indoor sports facilities provided across the National Performance Centre for Sport, Centre for Sport and Exercise and Sports Academy buildings.

As part of the development of the National Performance Centre for Sport, the existing tennis courts located within the listed garden wall were removed.

The project looks to reinstate the provision of tennis facilities at Heriot-Watt.

The site for the Oriam Indoor Tennis Centre is owned by Heriot-Watt and sits to the southwest of the National Centre for Performance Sport, opened in 2016, and between the Centre for Sport and Exercise and Sports Academy, which is part of the facilities used by Heart of Midlothian FC.

The design team includes ADP Architecture, Thomas and Adamson, Stantec and Hoare Lea.

The design statement said: "The new facility will provide world class training facilities for tennis players and support the National Performance Centre for Sport in providing an inspiring and inspirational environment where athletes, coaches and support staff feel empowered to excel within their chosen field."

Edinburgh City Council said in its decision notice: "The new facility will provide six indoor tennis courts, changing places facility and covered walkway link to existing changing facilities within the Centre for Sport and Exercise.

"The proposal also includes the rerouting of a private access road, provision of new disabled parking and localised landscaping to the immediate perimeter of the proposed facility."