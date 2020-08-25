FRASERS Group has said it will save “a number of jobs” after buying parts of DW Sports for £37 million.
The company behind Sports Direct and House of Fraser said it would pay £37 million for parts of the assets of DW’s gym and fitness business.
It includes some of the company’s stock, but not the brand name DW, or the firm’s intellectual property.
Around 1,700 jobs were put at risk when DW Sports fell into administration at the start of the month.
Mike Ashley’s company said: “Frasers Group looks forward to elevating the gym and fitness assets acquired pursuant to the transaction under the group’s existing iconic Everlast brand, and is also pleased to have saved a number of jobs.”
The price could rise to £43.9m if Frasers also acquires some leaseholds, the buyer said.
DW appointed insolvency specialists on August 3.
