By Ian McConnell

AN Aberdeen business specialising in cocktail-making classes and pop-up bars has expanded into 15 countries by adapting to offer virtual events amid the UK’s coronavirus crisis lockdown.

Boozy Events, launched in April 2018, received support from the taxpayer-funded, Scottish advice service Business Gateway for its international expansion. Founder Cameron Esson, working with Business Gateway, attended various webinars and masterclasses during lockdown.

Business Gateway said this had increased Mr Esson’s confidence “as he pivoted his business to deliver virtual cocktail experiences, providing customers with bespoke cocktail kits to use in their own homes”.

It noted these changes had resulted in the team at Boozy Events delivering more than 1,600 virtual experiences to customers across more than 15 countries, including Germany, Spain, Greece, India, and the US. Prior to the expansion during lockdown, the firm operated only in Scotland.

As well as serving consumers during lockdown, Boozy Events, owned by Mr Esson and business partner Gregor Sey, also delivered virtual drinks experiences to major companies, including Premier Oil.

Mr Esson said: “The past four months have been very challenging for the events industry across the board. However, thanks to the skills and confidence I gained working with Business Gateway, we were able to identify opportunities for survival and growth through the provision of virtual drinks experiences to a wide range of consumers as well as organisations including American Express, Accenture and Premier Oil.”

Boozy Events noted it had taken on three new members of staff during the lockdown period.

Gordon Mackay, adviser at Business Gateway, said: “Covid-19 has presented an unparalleled challenge to events and entertainment businesses like Cameron’s. However, his ambition and effective leadership has ensured that Boozy Events was able to adapt quickly and respond to changing customer demands."

He added: “It can be hard to have the confidence to make major changes to how your business operates, but these last few weeks have demonstrated how vital it is if firms are going to survive the effects of the pandemic.”

Business Gateway noted that, during lockdown, Boozy Events had organised and delivered cocktail kits for virtual fundraising events for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and children’s charity Charlie House, helping to raise thousands of pounds for both organisations.