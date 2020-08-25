Belhaven’s pub business has announced a further £650,000 of financial support for its Scottish tied tenants as they work to rebuild their businesses following the Covid-19 closure.

It brings Belhaven’s total financial support for its 120 tied Scottish tenants since lockdown to an estimated £2.4m, in addition to government support that was available earlier in lockdown for hospitality businesses.

Belhaven Pub Partners said with the current rent concessions due to come to an end on September 12, eight weeks after reopening, the company’s managing director Wayne Shurvinton has written to all its tied pub tenants that a 40% rent concession will be in place for a further four weeks after the current support comes to an end.

A 30% rent concession continues for four weeks after that, taking support through until November.

Trade support for tied tenants buying barrels of beer or cider from Belhaven will also continue through to 2021, with tied tenants receiving a trade credit of £35 per barrel.

Belhaven tied pub tenants had a 90% rent concession from June 11 up until four weeks after they could legally reopen.

This was followed by a 50% discount for the next four weeks, with the new 40% concession coming into place once the 50% discount time period comes to an end.

Mr Shurvinton said: “Our partners have put amazing effort into rebuilding their businesses after being closed for more than 100 days. From the outset we have always said we will provide as much support for our tenants as possible and would make decisions in a fair and transparent way using all the available information.

“I’m delighted that we now have around 95% of our pubs trading again and our partners are currently trading well, thanks to making use of outside space and good weather.

“However, we recognise that the next few months will be challenging as we head towards autumn and winter and that more support is required, particularly as once outside spaces become less usable then the number of customers will be significantly reduced to maintain social distancing.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our tied partners and provide them with as much assistance as we can and I’m very pleased to announce this next wave of support.”

DFS Furniture said it has seen a strong start to its financial year as customers in the UK are prioritising investment in the homes they were confined to for months.

In the last six weeks, the furniture retailer has received orders for £70 million more than during the same period last year, it said on Tuesday.

The results, which are well ahead of what the company was expecting, will add to its already strong order book which DFS believes will result in a further in-year revenue benefit of £100 million.

"We believe that this trading performance reflects a combination of consumers currently spending more on their homes relative to other sectors, latent demand caused by the nationwide lockdown and also a strengthening advantage from our hybrid digital and physical retail offering, which is particularly relevant in this consumer environment," DFS said in a statement.

Its shares soared 13% on the news as trading started in London on Tuesday morning.

The company added that there could still be some risks, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus and Brexit.

"The financial year has started strongly. However, we do note that significant uncertainty related to Covid-19 on UK consumer confidence and the potential impact of Brexit exists and it is exceptionally difficult to assess the outlook beyond the short term," it said.

"While positive trading momentum currently remains we do note that some consumers may be bringing forward spending decisions and this may impact trading later in the financial year."

The business added that despite these risks, its momentum means that earnings are more resilient and the company has more financial headroom. It is also "well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities as its markets recover", the board said.

UK technology firm MelodyVR has agreed a $70 million (£53 million) deal to buy music streaming platform Napster.

London-listed MelodyVR, which specialises in virtual reality experiences of live music events, announced it is taking over US group Rhapsody International - trading as Napster - to create a "one of a kind" combined entertainment giant.

Napster shook up the music business when it launched in 1999 as a free music downloading platform, but it was forced to change its business model when piracy laws were put in place and it became illegal.

It now offers more than 90 million licensed tracks to consumers and other businesses, with more than three million users across 34 countries.

The deal comes as demand for home entertainment has soared amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent shares in MelodyVR sharply higher since the start of the lockdown.

MelodyVR, which launched in 2018, streams music gigs via virtual reality headsets, which users pay to access through its app.

It wants to add Napster's library of licensed tracks to its catalogue of live music shows - from the likes of Liam Payne, Lewis Capaldi and Post Malone - to offer a platform of both live visual performances and recorded music streaming.

But both firms will initially operate as independent companies following the deal, which will see MelodyVR raise up to $15.4 million (£11.7 million) through an investor cash-call to help fund the acquisition.

MelodyVR has been quick to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, setting up socially-distanced studios in London and Los Angeles to allow artists to host shows.

Its Live From LA series has seen it stream a raft of performances from artists including Cypress Hill, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Anthony Matchett, chief executive of MelodyVR, said: "For music fans today, live and recorded music are intrinsically linked.

"We are as keen to see our favourite artists perform live as we are to listen to their albums.

"Our purchase of Napster, one of the music industry's original disruptors, is born out of our wish to deliver the world's foremost music experience, available seamlessly across audio and visual media and in turn presenting a truly next generation music service."

Napster chief Bill Patrizio said: "This is a tremendous outcome for two organisations with complementary platforms and loyal audiences, and we could not be more excited to be moving forward as one company."

