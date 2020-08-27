Business leaders need an arsenal of tools at their disposal if they want to be successful, and there’s one that’s more powerful than most – trust.

You need to work hard to get it but if you put in the time and effort, you’ll reap the rewards.

And right now, in the current climate, it has never been so critical because our new ways of working have eroded many of the rituals that typically build trust.

We rarely see one another face to face, and while we can meet virtually, it’s harder to form the same bonds and build relationships.

We can no longer shake hands and, while that might seem like a small thing, it’s significant because this is a ritualistic symbol of trust and has cemented many business relationships and deals.

Water cooler conversations, lunch chats, hugs, all these things are off the agenda, so how do we replace them?

We’ve seen politicians do “elbow bumps” on TV but the director-general of the World Health Organisation reckons even these are a no-no since they put you within a metre of one another.

So it’s essential to find other ways to build trust during these tough times. Leading a business is incredibly challenging when you have little control over your external environment and you’ve no idea what’s coming next, but a culture of trust can provide much-needed reassurance.

Dr John Blakey, a former colleague of mine, is the author of The Trusted Executive, which was shortlisted for the Chartered Management Institute’s management book of the year, and his observations have never been so relevant.

He believes that, while power and authority were the currencies of leadership in the industrial age, trust is the currency of the social age. He spoke about this in a recent seminar which was one of the best I’ve seen in a long time because the learnings were so important as we look to come out the other side of the pandemic.

He quoted neuroeconomist Paul J Zak, who wrote an article a few years back for Harvard Business Review called The Neuroscience of Trust. His work studied the impact of high-trust versus low-trust cultures and found that the former resulted in 74 per cent less stress, 13% less sick days, 50% more productivity and 76% more employee engagement.

When you consider these figures, it’s no wonder John Blakey calls trust the “magic wand”.

Working from home is the perfect way of seeing this in action.

Pre-Covid, bosses might have been reluctant to allow working from home, fearing their trust would be abused, but the pandemic forced their hand and it seems there was nothing to worry about. I’ve heard many a business leader say productivity is significantly higher.

It demonstrates a key point of Blakey’s – that taking an initial risk is the responsibility of the business leader. He describes trust as a dance in which the leader makes the first move, the follower responds, and so it continues as trust grows and flourishes.

He explains the habits of trust are based on three pillars – ability, integrity and benevolence.

As he delved more deeply into the behavioural traits we should master, the lessons that resonated most with me were about being kind and compassionate, open and humble, and focusing on people’s positives rather than their negatives.

Our world of work is changing, tech is improving and for many companies the virtual office is here to stay.

If you’re serious about retaining a competitive advantage in this new age, then these are the skills you need to master. Trust me!

Laura Gordon is a CEO coach and group chair with Vistage International, a global leadership development network for CEOs