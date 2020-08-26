Work at a new Lidl supermarket at Robroyston Retail Park has started after planning officers at Glasgow City Council approved the development.

Lidl is working with construction firm Dickie and Moore to complete the store which will create up to 40 new jobs when opened.

The work is expected to take four months, with a view to opening the store early 2021.

The firm said the new "sustainable" store has a 1433 sqm sales area, and will also feature facilities including an in-store bakery.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the fit out stage.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the project.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s £1.45bn investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2019 and 2020.

Lidl said it "is proud to now have over 100 stores in Scotland and, with the opening of a new Retail Distribution Centre in Motherwell in late 2019, Lidl’s success shows no signs of slowing".

A new Glasgow restaurant is set to open its doors on Thursday September 10.

The Loveable Rogue - which replaces The Hebridean - has also today revealed a tasty new menu that puts flavoursome, hearty, home-cooked dishes at its forefront.

Guests dining the new pub restaurant on Great Western Road will enjoy “some of the best comfort foods Glasgow has to offer” and will showcase a seasonal well-crafted menu using quality ingredients and local produce.

New owners Joe Lazzerini and his partner Amalia Colaluca have introduced dishes including Chicken Kiev, Curry; Scotch Egg, Chorizo; Pork, Black Pudding and Apple and Rabbit Rarebit to the restaurants menu.

The restaurant said pastry fans can also tuck into the ultimate comfort food in the classic Pie. The British staple has been given a visually refined makeover at The Loveable Rogue and guests will enjoy a choice of Ox Cheek, Chicken & Mushroom or their Vegetarian 'Pie of the Day'.

- A seafood experience with mackerel and beetroot

As well as new sharing boards including Charcuterie and Cote De Boeuf, the pub restaurant will offer a seafood experience with Octopus, Black Garlic; Monkfish Cheek Scampi; Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese; Halibut; Scallops, Sweetcorn and Mackerel, Beetroot. Vegetarian dishes on the menu include Cauliflower, Smoked Cheese; Hand Cut Strozzapreti, Smoked Ricotta and Celeriac, Hazelnut. A selection of dishes will come in both small and large plates.

Head Chef and co-owner, Joe Lazzerini, said: "We will offer hearty, unfussy and delicious food that everyone can tuck into. The all day menu will introduce a very different flavour profile for our guests and will offer a welcoming atmosphere and homely feel - a place that needs no pretence to go along at any time of the day and enjoy."

Edinburgh-based UK digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works has announced a new partnership with global youth employment non-profit organisation, Generation UK and Ireland, to help support unemployed youths and plug the UK digital skills gap.

Building upon its successful in-house data engineering academy, Infinity Works has worked with Generation to design a unique free 12-week programme that supports young people, who are either unemployed or come from an underprivileged background, start a career in tech.

The course, focused on data engineering, is being delivered remotely and contains an extensive blend of programming and employment training to prepare students for a future role in industry. Using its extensive network, Generation will connect students with employers across the UK struggling to fill entry-level digital roles.

Clement Pickering, director of academy at Infinity Works, said: “We’re both proud and excited to be partnering with Generation to help support young people get their first foot on the tech career ladder.

"During the last 12 months, we’ve seen a growing demand for data skills that enable businesses to build meaningful solutions that unlock value. Tech businesses in the UK have an important role to play in educating and empowering young people so that they have the skills to help bridge the widening UK digital skills gap.”

Michael Houlihan, chie execuive of Generation, said: “We’re delighted to launch this pioneering Data Engineering programme in partnership with Infinity Works. Infinity Works are a market leader with deep expertise in the field, plus one of a growing list of companies from Leeds making an important contribution to the wider UK tech sector."

As part of the collaboration, Infinity Works will provide instructors and the technical content, with Generation adding expertise and content around wider professional skills and connecting graduates with employers in the tech sector.

