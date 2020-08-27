A £178 million acquisition in the building materials sector could lead to higher prices and lower quality products in parts of Scotland, the UK’s competition watchdog has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was concerned that Breedon Group’s purchase of 100 sites from building products company Cemex could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of ready-mixed concrete, non-specialist aggregates or asphalt in 15 local markets across the UK, including the east of Scotland.

“These products are widely used in a range of building projects across the UK, and account for a material part of the construction costs faced by businesses and public bodies,” said CMA senior director Colin Raftery. “As the majority of these materials are sourced locally, it’s vital to ensure that enough competition will remain at the local level so there’s enough choice and prices remain fair.”

While sufficient competition would remain in most areas, Mr Raftery said the CMA was concerned that the deal could result in “high prices and lower quality products in some areas where Breedon wouldn’t face sufficient competition.”

Breedon Group is headquartered in Derbyshire and employs around 700 of its 3,000 staff in Scotland. It operates two cement plants and multiple quarries, asphalt plants and ready-mixed concrete plants. It also operates slate production sites, concrete and clay products manufacturing, contract surfacing and highway maintenance operations.

Cemex was founded in Mexico in 1906 and is a leading supplier of cement, ready-mixed concrete and aggregates, with 40,000 employees globally. The Scottish Cemex sites being taken over by Breedon employ around 150 and include ready-mix cement operations in Stirling, Grangemouth, Glasgow and Cumbernauld; quarries in Edinburgh, Fife and Stirlingshire and asphalt sites in Leith, Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire and Cowieslinn in the borders.

The CMA found the deal could limit rivalry between cement suppliers in the East of Scotland and this could lead to them “competing less strongly for certain customers in the region.”

The regulator has given Breedon and Cemex five working days to address its concerns or be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

Breedon said the CMA’s announcement was in line with its expectations and that remedies addressing the regulator’s concerns would take several months to implement. During this time it will continue to hold the Cemex assets it acquired on 31 July 2020 in a separate business operated as Pinnacle Construction Materials.