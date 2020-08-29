DEVELOPERS have hailed a “major milestone” in a groundbreaking windfarm project off the coast of Scotland.

The third and final Siemens Energy Offshore Transformer Module (OTM) is ready to leave the fabrication yard this weekend to sail to the Moray East offshore windfarm project, which is 22km from the Aberdeenshire coast, marking a significant step forward in the project’s development.

An OTM is the substation platform out at sea and in what the developer described as a world’s first, three of these will be connected with the capacity to deliver 950MW clean energy from the Moray East project.

READ MORE: Subsea link to Shetland will boost economy

The OTMs, fabricated in Hoboken, Belgium by Smulders, ENGIE Solutions and Siemens Energy, are an essential part of the windfarm.

Mark Pilling, of Siemens Energy, said: “This is a significant milestone in the project to bring low cost, low carbon power to homes and businesses across Scotland.

"Using a modular approach means we have been able to optimise the platforms to the specific needs of the customer and the area being developed, ultimately saving time and cost for the developer.

"Achieving this milestone is a testament to the hard work of the team who have delivered these components with zero snags to the customer, which is an incredible achievement.”

Marcel Sunier, of Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Ltd, said: “This latest major milestone in the delivery of Moray East is a reminder that the step-change in the transition to low-cost, low-carbon power is enabled by scale and by world-leading innovations.

"Those innovations include the use of three OTMs, whose modular construction itself marked a major advancement in offshore transmission technology."