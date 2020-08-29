BROWNINGS the Bakers has won a deal to supply traditional potato scones to 59 Marks & Spencer stores across Scotland.

Announcing the partnership yesterday, M&S said the supply deal “has helped the bakery secure jobs during a period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic”.

The contract win for the third-generation Scottish family business, established in 1945 by current managing director John Gall’s grandparents, follows hard on the heels of Brownings winning a deal to supply its Kilmarnock Pie to Asda.

Mr Gall said: “M&S’s commitment to Scottish suppliers is more relevant than ever. During the current climate all businesses have needed to adapt to ensure we can continue to supply the nation and we’ve been working extremely closely with M&S to make sure customers will be able to enjoy our traditional tattie scones.”

READ MORE: Opinion: Ian McConnell: Tory view of coronavirus aid evokes image of Oliver Twist

M&S said Kilmarnock-based Brownings, which employs about 190 people, is “dedicated to creating the best-quality products by using recipes from scratch rather than pre-mixes”.

The retailer added: “Brownings sources many ingredients exclusively from Scottish farms and suppliers.”

David Bates, head of region for the west of Scotland at M&S, said: “We know that our customers want traditional tattie scones that taste homemade.”

Brownings resumed its pie-supply deal with Kilmarnock Football Club last season, Mr Gall noted back in June, after a break of a couple of years in this longstanding relationship. The baker also makes an award-winning steak-and-ale pie sold in recent years by Ayr United at Somerset Park.

READ MORE: Award-winning Kilmarnock Pie manufacturer Brownings the Bakers wins supply deal with supermarket chain

Earlier this year, Kilmarnock FC announced a kit-sponsorship deal with Brownings.

Darvel FC owner Mr Gall said in June, when the Asda deal was unveiled, that Brownings, which has food outlets in Kilmarnock and nearby towns such as Stewarton, was “working at full capacity”.

He added: “We have been very busy lately.”