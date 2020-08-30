Rolls-Royce workers in Scotland have been told operations are “under review” as the company said this week it planned further cost-saving action when it unveiled a record half-year loss.

The plant at Inchinnan in Renfrewshire, which is the company’s second-largest civil aerospace facility in the UK behind its Derby base, will lose 450 of its 1,300 workers by the end of August with a further 165 job cuts expected by the end of the year.

Rolls-Royce said operations at the factory, where workers make compressor blades and seals, are under further review as the firm strives to deal with the "historic shock" of the grounding of the world's aircraft during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Scottish hotel group, which committed to fund its own furlough scheme before the Government version was unveiled in March, said this week it will continue the Eat Out to Help Out offer beyond its official expiry date, declaring the move will help it retain jobs.

RAD Hotel Group, the owner of six properties including the Lochside House Hotel in Ayrshire and Carlton Hotel in Prestwick, has had a huge response to the offer, which has entitled diners to a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, up to £10 per person, throughout August.

Business leaders have called for a dedicated Eat Out to Help Out scheme for Aberdeen as the city strives to recover from the country’s first major local lockdown.

The Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce are among those to be pushing for an extension of the UK discount scheme in which diners received a 50 per cent discount up to £10 at registered restaurants between Monday to Wednesday.

An underwear firm based in rural Perthshire has rebounded from lockdown with a surge in orders, a new product launch, and plans for bigger facilities and more staff to keep up with demand.

Sales by Molke, based in Newlands on the outskirts of Scone, hit £21,000 in its first day of trading on July 6 after more than three months of suspended operations. At £90,000, sales for the month as a whole were the highest in the firm's three-year history.

NEW: Existing building on landmark Portcullis House Glasgow city centre site to be demolished under buyer's plans | @ianmcconnellHT https://t.co/vITUzELDmh pic.twitter.com/V5ijvXPg98 — Herald Business (@_HeraldBusiness) August 28, 2020

The existing building on a landmark site in Glasgow which has been sold to build-to-rent developer Watkin Jones will be demolished as part of the buyer's plans to construct around 750 residential units.

Watkin Jones has completed the purchase of Portcullis House in Glasgow from Mapeley Investment Group.

Developers have hailed a “major milestone” in a groundbreaking windfarm project off the coast of Scotland. https://t.co/ZNAN2RGAZu — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) August 29, 2020

Developers have hailed a “major milestone” in a groundbreaking windfarm project off the coast of Scotland.

The third and final Siemens Energy Offshore Transformer Module (OTM) is ready to leave the fabrication yard this weekend to sail to the Moray East offshore windfarm project, which is 22km from the Aberdeenshire coast, marking a significant step forward in the project's development.

North Sea-focused Ithaca Energy has rung the changes at the top, with industry veteran Bill Dunnett drafted in to succeed Les Thomas as chief executive.

Mr Dunnett joins Aberdeen-based Ithaca after a five-year spell as chief executive of Repsol-Sinopec Resources UK, where he is credited with leading a "large-scale transformation" of the business. He stepped down at Repsol "as planned" after his contract expired on March 31.

