BANCON Homes is expanding into the Scottish central belt for the first time with a development of four and five-bedroom homes in Strathaven.
The housebuilder, which has been operating in the north-east of Scotland for more than 40 years, said it had obtained planning approval from South Lanarkshire Council for 37 “bespoke detached homes”. This “Overton Gardens” development is located off Glassford Road.
It will include an emphasis on the use of sustainable materials, Bancon said.
The north-east housebuilder is currently building new homes at Aberdeen, Mintlaw and Banchory.
Earlier this month, it announced that it had also obtained planning permission for 208 homes at its Maidencraig South site in Aberdeen.
Allan Clow, managing director of Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted that South Lanarkshire Council has approved our planning application for Overton Gardens, and are very much looking forward to introducing a new group of homebuyers to our…homes and the beautiful town of Strathaven."
He added: “As businesses continue to face the current challenges, housebuilding has a major role to play in supporting the Scottish economy and helping us through these difficult times. Bancon Homes is pleased to make its own contribution to this as we look to grow our business.”
