AN Edinburgh-based spa and beauty business has launched a 'TreatOutToHelpOut ' scheme in an effort to kick-start the sector as it reopens.
PURE Spa & Beauty has launched the nationwide scheme in a bid to encourage customers to return to spas and salons.
Founder and chief executive of PURE Spa & Beauty, chartered accountant Becky Woodhouse, announced the #TreatOutToHelpOut campaign today.
Spas and salons which join the scheme will offer £10 off any treatment £50 and over, between Monday to Wednesday, during the month of September.
Ms Woodhouse, who founded PURE Spa & Beauty in 2002, said: “The spas and salons that join in will be funding the £10 discount themselves as an investment and we hope customers will be equally as generous and return to their regular spa and beauty treats to help support our industry through reopening.”
PURE Spa & Beauty noted the coronavirus pandemic is estimated to cost small businesses in the beauty industry £9,282 each on average in lost work, earnings and loan repayments, according to a survey from Simply Business.
The company said it had created this campaign to help rejuvenate the industry and increase spend in beauty salons and spas up and down the country.
