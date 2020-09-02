A new restaurant that will act as a platform for artisan producers is set to open in the Merchant City in Glasgow next week.

All-day eatery Canteen 58 is due to open on Monday September 7, at 7.30am, serving locally-sourced produce “morning, noon and night for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from coffee to cocktails”.

It said all suppliers, including family-run butchers C&C Meats and fishmongers Bernard Corrigan, are firmly rooted in Glasgow.

Ops director Tina Marchetti said: “Canteen 58 is committed to satisfying the varying needs of the modern diner. We’ve made sure there’s something on our menu for everyone. We’ve catered to all tastes and dietary requirements.

“We’re all-inclusive and have challenged ourselves to create a vibrant, chilled environment that translates well throughout the day. A destination where everyone – whether a carnivore or a vegan, a southsider or a westender - can come together once again for delicious food as the city comes back to life.

“We can’t wait to meet our new customers, whether they’re popping in for a takeaway coffee and pastry, sitting for an extended lunch hour or bedding in for a third cocktail and some small plates at night.”

The Canteen will also provide a platform for the city’s talented independent artisan makers and bakers to sell their produce.

The restaurant’s "urban botanical interior" has been brought to life by a team of Glaswegian designers and craftspeople, it said.

Award-winning Glasgow architect Mark Brunjes, the man behind the epic interiors of Glasgow institutions Paesano, The Anchor Line and The Atlantic designed the Canteen space, which has a focal point of a six-metre neon sign.

To complete the venue's unique industrial feel, award-winning artist Ranald MacColl painted and distressed the wall and pillars, while bespoke chairs, tables and hanging planters, as well as a custom-made gantry, were all built by metal worker Andy McDonald from Retrometal.

Canteen 58, located on 58 Ingram Street, has been designed with Covid-19 in mind, with fixed tables placed at a 1m social distance, to allow visitors to be able to eat, drink and be merry, safely. Breakfast will be served until 5pm each day with a separate lunch menu running too - all served on Canteen trays.

Visitors will be able to choose from a selection of mains with everything from roasted roots to their signature mac and cheese as sides.

In addition to the distinctive canteen trays, fresh salads, gourmet sandwiches and delicious pastries will be served all day, either to eat-in or takeaway. In the evening, small plates and sharing boards will accompany a solid drinks list.

Ms Marchetti added: “Our food will be made with care, love and attention, but served fast. People are busy, and we want to make sure they are satisfied as quickly as possible.

“We believe efficiency is key now more than ever, people don't want long wait times - especially when they're hungry which is why we're investing in the right software to allow customers to click and collect and also order from their table.

“We cater for everyone, no matter what their dietary requirements are. Kindness comes first. We’re kind to our customers, our staff, our suppliers and the environment. We’ll serve everyone with a smile and always try our absolute best to make sure our customers leave us with a smile too.”

Pernod Ricard reported lower profits for the past full year after writing off €1 billion (£889 million) following the shutdown of bars and restaurants across Europe.

The spirits giant, which owns Beefeater gin and Absolut Vodka, said like-for-like profits fell by 13.7% to €2.26 billion (£2 billion) for the year to June.

Pernod Ricard said it expects a prolonged downturn in travel retail but believes supermarket sales in Europe and the United States will remain resilient.

It said gin sales dipped 6% over the year after a "challenging" second half despite its Beefeater brand delivering strong growth, including a 7% net sales increase in the UK.

Car dealer Pendragon has completed its strategic review and told investors its new five-year growth plan will be driven by "digital innovation".

Shares in the troubled company nudged higher after it said it hopes its new strategy will set it on a path to deliver an underlying pre-tax profit of between £85 million and £90 million by 2025.

The Evans Halshaw and Stratstone owner revealed plans to cut 1,800 jobs and shut 15 dealerships in July after used car sales were hit by the pandemic.

Chief executive Bill Berman said: "I am confident we can unlock the full potential of Pendragon by delivering targeted improvements to our people, our systems and our operations."

Shares were 3% higher at 8.24p.

