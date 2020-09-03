UP to 140 jobs will be created at an £8 million retail park in Cupar, developers have pledged, after proposals were approved by Fife planners.

The development arm of Glasgow-based London & Scottish Investment will proceed with the creation of 47,800 square feet of retail and leisure units at South Road, following approval of its plans by North East Fife Planning Committee.

The developer has secured B&M has the anchor tenant, with the discount retailer having committed to taking 23,000 sq ft at the site, as well as 7,500 sq ft for a garden centre.

Indigo Sun and Burger King have also pre-let space and a further unit is currently under offer to a national coffee chain. The four remaining units are available for rent.

Andy Richardson, director at London & Scottish, said: “This site has lain undeveloped for many years, and we are delighted to have worked with Fife Council to regenerate it to meet modern occupier demands.

"This new and exciting retail outlet, with its good parking and open-plan, modern accommodation not available elsewhere in the town, will complement Cupar’s existing High Street offer.

“The development will create 120 to 140 long-term retail jobs as well as 40 construction jobs during the build and fit-out phases. Work will commence in November and the site is expected to be completed in August 2021.

“This site represents the latest in a series of successful retail developments. In addition to securing planning consent recently for developments in Barrhead and Crieff, we have previously completed retail parks at Cowdenbeath, Aviemore, Cumbernauld and Paisley. We welcome approaches from landowners who wish to undertake similar schemes and require a well-funded partner.”

The proposed retail park is next to an existing Tesco supermarket, and within walking distance of the town centre. It will have 159 car parking spaces and, with a catchment area of 118,571 people, is expected to draw additional shoppers to the town.

Cupar is one of several locations that London and Scottish is in the process of redeveloping following its acquisition of 14 redundant sites from Tesco in 2015.