Shepherd and Wedderburn’s clean energy group has reported record revenues in the year to April 30, 2020, up 54 per cent on the previous year.

The group continues to advise on landmark and pathfinder clean energy projects across the UK, working with clients to help accelerate a green recovery.

Shepherd and Wedderburn reported 2% turnover growth to £56.9 million over the year with profits before partner distributions down 1.7% to £22.4m.

The law firm’s corporate finance team advised on deals with an aggregate value of more than £6 billion in the year to December 2019, and its banking and finance team advised on 276 deals with a cumulative value of £64.6bn in the year to April 2020, an increase of 65% in the total number of deals on the previous year.

READ MORE: Developer ready to push button on biggest retail and residential development in city centre for years

The commercial disputes and regulation, real estate, pensions, employment and private client teams also posted strong performance, demonstrating sustained demand for the broad spectrum of Shepherd and Wedderburn’s service offerings to corporate clients and individuals.

Notable deals and matters over the past 12 months include acting for Cairn Energy, a client of the firm for more than 30 years, in the sale of assets in Senegal for a cash consideration of up to $400m, advising Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Limited on the £2bn financing of the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm and advising Baillie Gifford on a major commercial let of 280,000 square feet of accommodation at the £350m Haymarket Edinburgh development.

Andrew Blain, managing partner of Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “We are pleased to report solid growth in 2019/20. Like many businesses, the last two months of the financial year were impacted by the pandemic and since then we have been operating in a very different and altogether more challenging environment.

"I am proud of the way in which we have responded to those challenges and continued to support our clients as we all face up to the continuing uncertainties of the pandemic.

“The quality of our lawyers and the depth of our expertise across all our practice areas and sector groups positions us well to continue to support clients as we emerge from the pandemic. We will continue to look to invest in talent and technology and to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves this year."