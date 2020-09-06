As the UK inches ever-closer to the Brexit departure gate, with a no-deal divorce from the European Union looking increasingly likely, AK Stoddart was recently cheered by some good news on the export front, writes Scott Wright in this week's Monday Interview.
The Scottish meat processor struck a deal last month to export Scotch beef to Japan, a contract that will be worth £1 million to the Broxburn-based firm. For managing director Grant Moir, one of four equal shareholders who acquired the business in 2015, it was a crucial breakthrough as the UK stands on the brink of a new era of international trade, and bids to strike free trade deals with nations such as America and Japan.
In Mark Williamson's SME Focus this week, Stuart Cook, of Harviestoun Brewery tells how his firm's most famous beer, Schiehallion, which was first brewed in 1994, is unique among British beers as being the only current brand to win the coveted “World’s Best Pilsner” award.
In this week's Business Voices on Monday, Jeremy Peat raises "the conundrum for UK and Scottish governments".
"A K-shaped recovery points to K-shaped support, but policy selectivity is always problematic in principle and practice."
Business Week: Housebuilder makes first move into central belt | Covid hits whisky sales | Biggest retail and residential project in city centre in years
Diary:
Monday September 7
0700: Finals: Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Tungsten Corp.
0700: Trading update: Associated British Foods.
0830: Halifax releases house price study.
Tuesday September 8
0700: Finals: McBride.
0700: Interims: Bakkavor, Fevertree Drinks, International Personal Finance, JD Sports Fashion, Meggitt, Signature Aviation (formerly BBA), Travis Perkins, Vistry Group.
0700: Trading updates: Ashtead, Halfords, Royal Mail (AGM statement).
AGMs: International Consolidated Airlines, Royal Mail.
0930: Bank of England published its latest mortgage lending statistics.
0930: ONS: Mergers and acquisitions involving UK companies in the second quarter.
Wednesday September 9
0700: Interims: Computacenter, S4 Capital, Tullow Oil.
0700: Trading update: Biffa.
Thursday September 10
0700: Finals: Dunelm, Rank Group.
0700: Interims: Morrisons.
AGMs: Dixons Carphone, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Speedy Hire.
0930: Weekly update of the Office for National Statistics' coronavirus economic indicators.
Friday September 11
0700: Finals: Ashmore Group.
0700: ONS: monthly GDP figures for July.
0700: ONS: UK trade figures for July.
