A 120-seater restaurant will be opened in Silverburn shopping centre at Pollok in Glasgow next week.

Erina’s Kitchen will be opened on September 16 by Usman Qureshi and wife Shafea Qureshi.

They are also the owners of the Fun Street children’s entertainment complex, within which Erina’s Kitchen will be located. Fun Street is due to open in coming weeks.

The restaurant’s all-day menu has been developed by head chef Stephen Pohler, who has held senior roles in hotel kitchens in Glasgow including those at the Radisson Red and Hilton Garden Inn.

David Pierotti, general manager, Silverburn, said: “Erina’s Kitchen will be a great addition to the food and beverage line-up at Silverburn, and I’m sure its unique menu will go down well with customers of all ages. It’s a really exciting time for Silverburn, as we are just a few weeks away from the opening of Fun Street.”

The owners of the new restaurant said: “With Erina’s Kitchen, we wanted to create a restaurant that you wouldn't expect to find inside a children’s entertainment complex."

Fun Street will "combine interactive play, digital innovation, augmented reality games and multi-level soft play into one dedicated venue" for children aged up to 12.

The Erina's Kitchen menu will include brunch offerings including avocado toast and eggs florentine, as well as lunch and dinner options such as fresh-dough pizzas and homemade burgers. The restaurant will serve coffee from Glasgow-based roaster Dear Green.