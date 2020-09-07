THE only pub in the Renfrewshire area of Spateston has relaunched following a refurbishment worth nearly half a million pounds.

The Spateston Inn, based in Johnstone and formerly known as The Osprey, had been due to re-open in the middle of March before lockdown pushed back plans.

Now, six months later than scheduled, the new-look bar has finally thrown open its doors with a new licensee, and lifelong Spateston resident, Christine Knox at the helm.

The £494,000 investment, made by owner Star Pubs & Bars, has opened up the interior of the venue by introducing new windows and a modern design, with wooden floors and exposed brickwork.

The outlet is now positioned as a “family-friendly local serving good food at affordable prices”, and brings with it an all-day coffee and hot drinks offer. A menu of “traditional pub favourites” is combined with premium spirits, lagers and wines, with entertainment offered through live sport on Sky and BT, shown on six high-definition schemes.

A range of measures have been introduced to promote social distancing, including a one-way system, sanitiser stations and an app for ordering. The pub has also secured Safe to Trade accreditation.

Meanwhile, a new garden has been developed which, combined with external seating at the front, provides space outside for more than 100 guests.

Ms Knox, who has worked in pubs in Glasgow and Johnstone for more than three decades, said: “The Spateston Inn has a special place in my heart as it has always been my local and was my dad’s favourite pub. I am over the moon to be running it.

"Spateston is crying out for a community hub. With so much new housing in the area, the demand for a welcoming local where people can get together and get to know each other has never been greater. I want the pub to fill that role again, just as it did when I was growing up. The interest in the refurbishment has been phenomenal, and there is lots of excitement about the opening. I can’t thank people enough for their support.

“I was shaking when I saw the new design. It’s gorgeous and really has the wow factor. I think people are going to be blown away to have it as their local. The new team are all from the area, so there are plenty of familiar faces even if the pub looks completely different.”

The pub employs 15 people.