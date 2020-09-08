STIRLING-based craft beer business Fallen Brewing has launched a rebrand featuring pen-and-ink artwork designed by East Lothian general practitioner and artist Zain Kapasi.
The brewery, which is unveiling larger can sizes as well as a refreshed design, noted that the GP, a close friend of founder Paul Fallen, began drawing more frequently "after an unfortunate whittling accident left him in hospital”.
The rebrand, designed by Erik Porter of Union Creative, includes "a rainbow kaleidoscope of colours" and unique new labels that feature the railway-inspired artwork designed by Dr Kapasi, Fallen Brewing noted.
Fallen Brewing, located at the old Kippen railway station, said: “Zain’s illustrations were exactly what the coloured designs needed. They add texture, interest, and provenance to the cans and each drawing is unique. We are delighted to have worked with Zain on the rebrand”.
Dr Kapasi said: “I began drawing more frequently after the accident and found that it became very therapeutic. I have always enjoyed drawing, which I also find relaxing, so to see my illustrations incorporated into Paul’s rebrand is fantastic”.
The artwork draws on the railway heritage associated with Fallen Brewing's location, which also features among the names of the firm's craft beers.
