By Kristy Dorsey
Four Edinburgh firms are among 30 from throughout the UK that have been selected to take part in a new programme for scaleups working to help the UK reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Run by growth platform Tech Nation, the Net Zero programme is described as “the first of its kind”. Participants will receive support in areas such as quantifying sustainability, navigating the regulatory landscape, and advice on how to internationalise a clean technology business.
Scottish firms Boxenergy, Ember Core, Reath and Topolytics were among the cohort announced yesterday by Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma in a speech at London Tech Week.
“As part of our plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050, we are funding green start-ups and unleashing the talent and creativity of entrepreneurs across the country,” Mr Sharma said. “Innovative companies like these will help up to create green jobs and build back better as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”
Boxenergy’s Hero platform brings together existing low carbon technologies and integrates them with a smart tariff, allowing customers to buy energy when it’s cheap and green.
Ember Core is a 100 per cent electric intercity bus operator, and is building its own ultra-rapid charging network.
Reath is currently developing the world’s first global Open Data Standard for reusable packaging, while Topolytics analyses waste at scale to generate insights for the recycling and waste management sectors.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment