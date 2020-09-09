By Scott Wright

CLYDEBANK-based Together Energy has completed its biggest acquisition to date with a £14 million deal that significantly expands its headcount, customer numbers and reach south of the Border.

The Scottish firm has taken on 110 staff and 155,000 meter points with the purchase of Bristol Energy’s residential customer base, brand and systems. It swells the overall headcount at Together, which was set up by former British Gas executive Paul Richards in 2016, to 270, with customer accounts growing from 185,000 to 340,000.

The swoop by Together is its first acquisition since it struck a deal with Warrington Council last year that saw the English local authority invest £18m to secure a 50 per cent stake in the Scottish firm. That deal was hailed for paving the way for the Scottish firm to become an all-renewable energy supplier, with Warrington Council having invested £59m in two solar farm projects in 2018 in a bid to cut its energy costs.

Warrington Council did not contribute to the funding of the Bristol deal, which was financed by cash. Together has given a commitment to maintaining the Bristol Energy office. A consultation is under way with an estimated 5% of the original Bristol team who will not be transferring to Together, while 10% signalled their intention to leave.

Mr Richards said: “There are great synergies between both companies and the acquisition is a natural fit to our growth strategy. We are an employer with strong social ethics and in the current climate are delighted to have secured so many jobs. We are delighted to welcome Bristol Energy’s customers into the Together family and want to assure them that nothing is changing – tariffs, terms and conditions and how you contact Bristol Energy will all remain consistent. We also recognise the value of the brand and plan to retain it.”

Bristol Energy was founded by Bristol City Council in 2015.The authority announced plans to sell the business earlier this year, and offloaded the firm’s business customer base last month.

Together said it is committed to opening an office in Warrington, which it planned to do in spring before the pandemic. It has since taken on 10 staff in the area. Mr Richards founded Together on a philosophy of providing opportunities for disadvantaged young people in his hometown of Clydebank.