By Ian McConnell
Contractor AC Whyte will deliver a £5 million roof and render works programme to upgrade more than 490 homes in East Ayrshire by September next year.
Family-owned AC Whyte, based at Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, was awarded the contract by East Ayrshire Council with a view to beginning the work on the homes in Kilmaurs, Logan and Dalrymple in March.
The firm noted “due to Covid-19 government guidelines, this was placed on hold”. The work includes provision of insulated roofing to improve energy efficiency.
AC Whyte, which refurbishes occupied housing for local authorities and housing associations around the UK, said of the East Ayrshire Council work: “The two organisations have resumed talks on how to move forward in delivering these renovations safely and efficiently as soon as possible.”
