By Kristy Dorsey

Proposals have been put forward for a low-carbon development with the construction of up to 2,000 new homes in West Lothian.

Situated at the current Clapperton poultry farm complex located east of Livingston, Drumshoreland Garden Community will feature a range of size and tenure of homes, including 500 affordable units. Proceeds from the development will be used by Amber REI, owner of the farm complex, to underpin a £100 million package of investment back into the Scottish food and agriculture sector.

The housing will be brought forward by Elan Homes, a sister company of Amber REI. The new low-carbon community will seek to embrace the “20-minute neighbourhood” philosophy – where people can meet most of their essential needs within a 20-minute walk – with a mix of employment, education and other community facilities.

Amber REI has submitted two Proposal of Application Notices (PANs) for Planning Permission in Principle (PPP) to West Lothian Council. These PANs formally note that planning applications will be submitted “in due course” to establish the principle of development on the site.

The development will be the catalyst for a £100m investment package to improve, replace and expand poultry operations owned by Amber REI and its sister companies throughout Scotland.

This will include redevelopment of an existing feed mill at Edinburgh Airport, construction of a new animal feed mill in the Firth of Forth, and the acquisition of new sustainable farming space in West Lothian. All six existing farms on the Clapperton complex will be re-located.

“We are delighted these exciting proposals are being brought forward and that they will deliver significant investment not only in West Lothian but across Scotland as a whole,” a spokesperson for Amber REI said.