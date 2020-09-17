GLASGOW’S St Enoch Centre is to welcome what has been hailed as Australia’s largest speciality donut and coffee retailer.
Donut King has chosen the shopping mall as the location for its fifth outlet in the UK, and will open next year as part of the £40 million development of the leisure and dining precinct. It joins a growing list of major food and drink brands which have committed to space at the new-look St Enoch, with Nando’s, Smashburger and COSMO already signed up. Vue Cinemas will also be opening at the centre.
Donut King can trace its roots back to 1981, and now has more than 250 stores around the world. It launched in the UK in June of last year, when Jabbar Mumtaz opened an outlet in his home county of Essex as the brand’s master franchise partner.
The brand is founded on a mission “to bring a sense of playfulness and energy to the customer’s experience whilst serving quality, made fresh in store products.”
Mr Mumtaz said: “I couldn’t think of a better location to open our first Scottish store, than Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre. I hope Glaswegian’s enjoy our fresh hot cinnamon, glazed and novelty donuts, artistic sundaes and delicious freak shakes, as much as our English customers do.
Graeme Jones, senior asset and development manager at Sovereign Centros, asset partner of St Enoch Centre, said: “We’re excited to have such an innovative and visually attractive international brand, like Donut King open as part of this redevelopment.
"The brand complements St Enoch’s existing and new outlets well and strengthens the centre’s food and beverage offering.”
