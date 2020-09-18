A SCOTTISH housebuilder has released a taster of what house-buyers can expect from its development plans for the grounds of the former Killearn Hospital.
CALA Homes (West) has submitted a planning application to Stirling Council to build 89 homes of varying size on the site. It released a computer-generated image today (pictured) that it says reveals how it will transform the derelict location into a “vibrant community that incorporates plentiful green space and complements its rural location”.
CALA proposes to link the development with the village of Killearn with a new footpath, with a bus stop at the front that would transport school children to Balfron High School.
Proposals submitted to council planners earlier this year show CALA would also develop a care home, office space and retail units, which the builder says offer the potential to support local jobs.
Andrew Duncan, land director at CALA Homes (West), said: “We’re proud of our vision for Killearn and we hope our new CGI illustration provides an insight into our exciting plans for the site.
“Killearn is a beautiful place to live, and our proposals will ensure there is a wider variety of housing available to support the local community as their needs change. In keeping with the rural character of the site, our plans include ample green space and would also create a new village green and play area.
“We’re encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve had from the local community to date and we’re confident we can deliver a development that will benefit the area, local businesses and importantly, the people who want to live here.”
