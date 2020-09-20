Wondering what you might have missed this past week in Scotland's business sector? Search no further...

ABERDEEN Football Club has awarded a new stadium contract to the firm that provides catering to its new training facility.

BaxterStorey will provide all matchday hospitality and kiosk catering at Pittodrie Stadium in a deal worth more than £6 million.

BaxterStorey takes over the Aberdeen stadium contract from Sodexo, which had held the deal for 26 years. It secured the contract for Cormack Park, the club’s training facility, in October.

A project with the power to fuel more than 51,000 buses a year on clean hydrogen is set to go ahead within the next six months following the formation of a new green energy partnership.

The renewables arm of ScottishPower has joined forces with BOC and ITM Power to launch the Green Hydrogen for Scotland partnership offering an “end-to-end” market solution for powering larger vehicles not suited for electric vehicle (EV) technologies. Its first project, Green Hydrogen for Glasgow, will see the construction of a new production facility near Whitelee Windfarm, where ScottishPower will add an extra 35MW to the current 539MW of capacity.

This extra wind power will be used to fuel a 10MW electrolyser provided by ITM Power to extract hydrogen from water, meaning the entire process is completed without any carbon emissions. This fuel will be made available to organisations such as local authorities and others with fleets of heavy vehicles.

More than 200,000 jobs could be created across the UK by 2050 if the potential of the North Sea to support the transition to a clean energy system is maximised, experts have said.

The finding comes from a report that looks to map out a way forward for the key offshore energy sector, which is in the eye of a storm.

The plunge in oil and gas prices triggered by the coronavirus crisis and growing concerns about climate change have left the oil and gas industry in turmoil.

Thousands of jobs have been lost this year as oil and gas firms have slashed investment in the North Sea, causing pain across the supply chain.

HIGHLAND tartan-weaving mill Prickly Thistle Scotland has launched a subscription service for face masks featuring 100 per cent natural fibre fabric, after a collaboration with the Institute of Occupational Medicine.

Clare Campbell, founder and director of Prickly Thistle, teamed up with the Edinburgh based Institute of Occupational Medicine to test the particle filtration and fit of the wool face mask design “so that the final refined product completely covers the nose and mouth and can be confidently presented to the community for optimal protection”.

IOLLA, the Glasgow-based eyewear retailer, plans to expand into the north of England in the next six months and has recruited a new head of technology to enhance its digital offering.

The company, which was founded by University of Strathclyde graduate Stefan Hunter and two other eyewear entrepreneurs in 2015, closed its three showrooms in Glasgow and Edinburgh between March and July but saw its online sales climb 250 per cent during lockdown.

“Showrooms previously made up 85 to 90% of our sales,” Mr Hunter said. “That went to zero overnight. But our online sales grew by 250% during lockdown. Coronavirus has accelerated the online shopping habits we’ve seen growing over the last five years.”

SCOTTISH financial services sector heavy hitter Adrian Grace has been appointed chairman of the 7IM investment management business, which has a significant presence in Scotland.

Mr Grace has taken on the job months after retiring from the chief executive’s position at Edinburgh-based Aegon UK, which he ran for around ten years.

And finally from the bulletin...

Plans for 2,000 new homes in West Lothian | Warning of 'biggest increase in redundancies in a generation' | Ryanair expects new travel advice to open up most of Europe