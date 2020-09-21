A four-star guest house in the heart of Edinburgh, acquired by current owners Ted and Dot Baigan more than 13 years ago, has been put up for sale with a guide price of £950,000 for the freehold.
Aaron Lodge Guest House, which traded as a hotel with a food and beverage offering until 2013 when the owners decided to operate it solely as a guest house, has been brought to market by Christie & Co.
It has 10 en-suite letting bedrooms located over the ground and first floor levels and features a conservatory used for breakfast.
Christie & Co said: "The guest house benefits from its central location near Edinburgh city centre and the various tourist attractions which draw visitors to the area. It is also located five minutes away from the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) Hospital which includes the bio-medical unit and Sick Children’s Hospital and as such, regularly welcomes families and visitors of patients in the guest house and restaurant."
It added: "Aaron Lodge Guest House offers prospective buyers a fantastic opportunity to increase trade and profits. There is potential to re-introduce a wet-led revenue stream in the unused bar area, as the premises licence has been retained by the current owners and to grow the restaurant offering, which can accommodate 30 people."
Brian Sheldon, at Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to acquire an established guest house which benefits from a first-class trading position. The business is performing well. However, there is still plenty of opportunity and potential to develop income by utilising the small bar and restaurant if desired.”
